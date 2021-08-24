 Skip to main content
Broncos waive LB Josh Watson, WR Branden Mack

Aug 24, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a pair of roster moves to reduce their roster to the league-mandated 80-player limit.

Denver waived linebacker Josh Watson and wide receiver Branden Mack, the team announced Tuesday.

Watson appeared in 17 games for the Broncos across the last two seasons, largely as a special teams contributor. Mack joined the Broncos this offseason as an undrafted rookie from Temple.

The Broncos previously made a series of roster moves on Monday, including designating RB Adrian Killins as waived/injured, placing C Brett Jones on IR, releasing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and waiving G Nolan Laufenberg. Denver also signed RB Stevie Scott III.

The NFL required teams to cut their 90-man rosters from 90 to 85 on Aug. 17 and then again to 80 players on Aug. 24. Denver must reduce its roster to 53 players by 2 p.m. MT on Aug. 31.

