Broncos waive LB Josh Watson, WR Branden Mack

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a pair of roster moves to reduce their roster to the league-mandated 80-player limit.

Denver waived linebacker Josh Watson and wide receiver Branden Mack, the team announced Tuesday.

Watson appeared in 17 games for the Broncos across the last two seasons, largely as a special teams contributor. Mack joined the Broncos this offseason as an undrafted rookie from Temple.

The Broncos previously made a series of roster moves on Monday, including designating RB Adrian Killins as waived/injured, placing C Brett Jones on IR, releasing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and waiving G Nolan Laufenberg. Denver also signed RB Stevie Scott III.