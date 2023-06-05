Broncos sign WR Nick Williams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a wide receiver to their roster.

Denver signed wide receiver Nick Williams, the team announced Monday.

The Broncos waived running back Damarea Crockett in a corresponding move.

In 2022, his lone season at UNLV, Williams posted 28 catches for 436 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch.

The 6-foot-4 receiver transferred to UNLV after spending five years at CSU-Pueblo.

In his final season at CSU-Pueblo, he recorded 48 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, he led the team in receiving yards, receptions and touchdown catches as he received honorable mention All-Conference honors.

Williams played high school football at Cherry Creek High School in Denver.