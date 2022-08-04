Broncos sign WR Darrius Shepherd

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a wide receiver with ties to Nathaniel Hackett to their roster.

Denver signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd to their 90-man roster, the team announced Thursday.

Shepherd entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State and spent time on the Packers' practice squad that season. A year later, Shepherd appeared in six games for the Packers, playing 53 offensive snaps and serving as a kick returner for the team. Shepherd caught one pass in 2019 before hauling in five passes for 46 yards in eight games in 2020.

Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator for the duration of Shepherd's stint in Green Bay.

Shepherd joins a Broncos' receiving corps that has dealt with injuries in recent days. Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury, while Tyrie Cleveland (throat) and Kendall Hinton (knee) missed Wednesday's practice. KJ Hamler (knee) has not yet participated in full-speed 11-on-11 work.