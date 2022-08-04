Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign WR Darrius Shepherd

Aug 04, 2022 at 08:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a wide receiver with ties to Nathaniel Hackett to their roster.

Denver signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd to their 90-man roster, the team announced Thursday.

Shepherd entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State and spent time on the Packers' practice squad that season. A year later, Shepherd appeared in six games for the Packers, playing 53 offensive snaps and serving as a kick returner for the team. Shepherd caught one pass in 2019 before hauling in five passes for 46 yards in eight games in 2020.

Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator for the duration of Shepherd's stint in Green Bay.

Shepherd joins a Broncos' receiving corps that has dealt with injuries in recent days. Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury, while Tyrie Cleveland (throat) and Kendall Hinton (knee) missed Wednesday's practice. KJ Hamler (knee) has not yet participated in full-speed 11-on-11 work.

The Broncos' roster is back to 90 players.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign RB Max Borghi, place WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett on IR

news

WR KJ Hamler cleared to practice

Hamler, who spent the first four practices of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, is poised to rejoin his teammates at practice on Monday.

news

Broncos sign T Cam Fleming

Fleming started four games for the Broncos at right tackle in 2021.

news

Broncos sign fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike

All nine members of the Broncos' draft class are now under contract.

news

Broncos sign G Zack Johnson

In a corresponding move, the team waived CB Cortez Davis.

news

TE Greg Dulcich signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 80th-overall pick.

news

Broncos sign 13 college free agents

In 17 of the last 18 seasons, the team has had an undrafted rookie make its initial 53-man active roster.

news

Broncos sign five Day 3 picks to their rookie contracts

The Broncos begin rookie minicamp on Friday.

news

OLB Nik Bonitto signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 64th-overall pick.

news

Broncos sign TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

news

Broncos sign CBs Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr., WR Trey Quinn

The three players took part in the team's voluntary veteran minicamp on a tryout basis.

Advertising