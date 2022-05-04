Broncos sign TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second time in several days, the Broncos have added to their tight end room.

Denver signed tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Saubert spent the 2021 season with the Broncos and appeared in all 17 games. He started four games and caught eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Saubert also served as a reliable run blocker and a key special teams player for the Broncos.

Saubert previously spent a pair of seasons with the Falcons, one year with the Bears and one season with the Jaguars.