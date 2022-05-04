Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

May 04, 2022 at 02:35 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second time in several days, the Broncos have added to their tight end room.

Denver signed tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Saubert spent the 2021 season with the Broncos and appeared in all 17 games. He started four games and caught eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Saubert also served as a reliable run blocker and a key special teams player for the Broncos.

Saubert previously spent a pair of seasons with the Falcons, one year with the Bears and one season with the Jaguars.

The sixth-year player joins Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Greg Dulcich and Shaun Beyer among the Broncos' options at tight end. Tomlinson signed with the team earlier in free agency, while the Broncos added Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos sign DL DeShawn Williams to one-year deal

