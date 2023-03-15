Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign TE Chris Manhertz

Mar 15, 2023 at 05:59 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have bolstered their tight end room.

Denver officially signed tight end Chris Manhertz as free agency began, the team announced Wednesday.

Manhertz arrives in Denver after starting 11 games and appearing in all 17 contests for the Jaguars in 2022. He has played 104 games and started 49 contests over the course of his career for the Saints, Panthers and Jaguars.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound player briefly played for Head Coach Sean Payton in New Orleans in 2016.

He has largely served as a blocking tight end during his career. Manhertz recorded 24 career receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns, including six catches for 42 yards in 2022.

Manhertz is the second player the Broncos have signed during free agency, joining quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

