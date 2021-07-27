Broncos sign S Tedric Thompson, C Brett Jones

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed safety Tedric Thompson and center Brett Jones, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver waived offensive lineman Patrick Morris in a corresponding roster move.

Thompson, a fourth-round pick in 2017, played three years for the Seahawks before spending the 2020 season in Kansas City. He was most productive from 2018-19, as he started 16 games and recorded three interceptions, five pass defenses and 76 tackles. Thompson could help provide depth at the safety position for the Broncos behind Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. Denver placed rookie safety Jamar Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Jones, a Saskatchewan, Canada native, appeared in 15 games for the Vikings last season. He is a five-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 61 career games and started 19 contests. In 2017, he started 16 games for the Giants at center.

Morris appeared in three games for Denver over the last two seasons. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2020 during an extra-point try against the Chargers in Week 8.