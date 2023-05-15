Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign S Kareem Jackson

May 15, 2023 at 02:58 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — K-Jack is back.

The Broncos have signed safety Kareem Jackson, the team announced Monday.

A 14-year NFL veteran, Jackson is set to return for his fifth season with the Broncos.

Jackson started all 17 games for the Broncos in 2022 and recorded three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss and a career-high 94 tackles.

In his career in Denver, Jackson has started all 61 of the games in which he's appeared and posted 342 tackles, four interceptions, 19 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, a touchdown and eight tackles for loss.

Jackson spent the first nine years of his career in Houston, where he played cornerback after being selected with the 20th-overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The hard-hitting player has paired with Justin Simmons over the past several seasons to form one of the league's best safety duos. He'll now return to a group that features Simmons, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell and 2023 sixth-round pick JL Skinner.

All four of the Broncos' primary starters in the defensive backfield are set to return in 2023, as Jackson, Simmons and cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Damarri Mathis are all under contract in Denver.

Jackson previously played for new Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph in Houston from 2011-13, when Joseph served as the Texans' secondary coach.

