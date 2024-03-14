Broncos sign S Brandon Jones to 3-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran safety in free agency.

Denver signed safety Brandon Jones to a three-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Jones spent the first four years of his career in Miami, where he appeared in 54 contests and started 30 games for the Dolphins. He recorded 238 tackles, three interceptions, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits during his four-year career.

In his final season with Miami, Jones played 44 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps and 51 percent of the team's special teams snaps across the 16 games in which he appeared.

A third-round pick in 2020, Jones posted the first multi-interception season of his career in 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones allowed a 39.8 passer rating and zero touchdowns and recorded two interceptions when targeted during 234 coverage snaps from Week 12 to the end of the season.