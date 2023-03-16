Broncos sign RB Samaje Perine

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a proven running back to their roster.

Denver signed running back Samaje Perine following the start of free agency, the team announced Thursday.

Perine is a seventh-year player who was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He's carried the ball 401 times for 1,592 yards and seven touchdowns in his career and caught 101 passes for 736 yards and six touchdowns. Perine's most recent experience came in Cincinnati, where he spent appeared in 54 games over four seasons.

In 2022, he rushed for 394 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 catches for 287 yards and four touchdowns. His six total touchdowns were the most of his career.

Perine was also a key piece of the 2021 Bengals' offense that helped power the team to a Super Bowl appearance.

In addition to his productivity as a rusher and pass-catcher, Perine has also served as a consistent special teams contributor for much of his career.