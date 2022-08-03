Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign RB Max Borghi, place WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett on IR

Aug 03, 2022 at 03:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220803_Borghi_use

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their roster following a pair of injuries.

Denver signed free agent running back Max Borghi, the team announced Wednesday.

In corresponding moves, the Broncos placed wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. Both players are now ineligible to return during the 2022 season.

Borghi, an undrafted rookie from Arvada, Colorado, played his college football at Washington State. As a senior, Borghi rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns and also caught 16 passes for 156 yards. He posted another 800-yard rushing season in 2019 and scored 16 total touchdowns as a true sophomore.

Borghi participated in the Broncos' rookie minicamp in June as a tryout player.

"I thought he did some really nice things," Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten said during minicamp. "He's got good twitch, he's patient, he waits for that lane to open and then he pops it. He did a couple of good things in protection as well."

The Broncos' active roster is at 89 players.

Related Content

news

WR KJ Hamler cleared to practice

Hamler, who spent the first four practices of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, is poised to rejoin his teammates at practice on Monday.

news

Broncos sign T Cam Fleming

Fleming started four games for the Broncos at right tackle in 2021.

news

Broncos sign fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike

All nine members of the Broncos' draft class are now under contract.

news

Broncos sign G Zack Johnson

In a corresponding move, the team waived CB Cortez Davis.

news

TE Greg Dulcich signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 80th-overall pick.

news

Broncos sign 13 college free agents

In 17 of the last 18 seasons, the team has had an undrafted rookie make its initial 53-man active roster.

news

Broncos sign five Day 3 picks to their rookie contracts

The Broncos begin rookie minicamp on Friday.

news

OLB Nik Bonitto signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 64th-overall pick.

news

Broncos sign TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

news

Broncos sign CBs Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr., WR Trey Quinn

The three players took part in the team's voluntary veteran minicamp on a tryout basis.

news

Broncos sign RB Melvin Gordon III to one-year deal

During his two seasons in Denver, Gordon carried the ball 418 times for 1,904 yards and a team-high 17 touchdowns.

Advertising