Broncos sign RB Max Borghi, place WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their roster following a pair of injuries.

Denver signed free agent running back Max Borghi, the team announced Wednesday.

In corresponding moves, the Broncos placed wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. Both players are now ineligible to return during the 2022 season.

Borghi, an undrafted rookie from Arvada, Colorado, played his college football at Washington State. As a senior, Borghi rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns and also caught 16 passes for 156 yards. He posted another 800-yard rushing season in 2019 and scored 16 total touchdowns as a true sophomore.

Borghi participated in the Broncos' rookie minicamp in June as a tryout player.

"I thought he did some really nice things," Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten said during minicamp. "He's got good twitch, he's patient, he waits for that lane to open and then he pops it. He did a couple of good things in protection as well."