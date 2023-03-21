Broncos sign P Riley Dixon

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a punter to their roster.

Denver signed eighth-year veteran and former Broncos draft pick Riley Dixon, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos originally drafted Dixon in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he spent the first two seasons of his career punting for Denver. Dixon then played for the Giants from 2018-21, appearing in all 65 of the team's games.

During his tenure in New York, he landed 36.2 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line, and he averaged 41.1 net yards per punt.

The Syracuse product spent the 2022 season with the Rams, averaging 41.7 net yards per punt and landing 19 punts inside the 20-yard line.