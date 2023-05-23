Broncos sign NT Tyler Lancaster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran player to their defensive line.

Denver signed nose tackle Tyler Lancaster, the Broncos announced Tuesday.

Lancaster spent four seasons with the Packers from 2018-21 and appeared in 59 games while starting 21 contests. During that stint, he recorded 110 tackles, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

His most productive season came in 2019, when he started 10 games and recorded 30 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.