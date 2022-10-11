Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign LS Mitchell Fraboni, WR Trinity Benson to practice squad

Oct 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the wake of placing Jacob Bobenmoyer on injured reserve, the Broncos have signed Mitchell Fraboni to their practice squad as a potential replacement.

Fraboni, a former long snapper and defensive lineman for Arizona State from 2014-17, previously competed with the Houston Texans during training camp in 2021. He also played for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers.

"That was something that kind of came out of left field after the game, losing 'Bob'," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said before practice on Tuesday. "We need to find one, and he's got to get in there and get going. I used to long snap a little bit, and it's definitely a unique position."

Fabroni, as a member of the practice squad, could appear in Denver's games if they choose to elevate him for game day or promote him to the active roster. The team has two open spots on the 53-man roster.

In the long-term outlook, Bobenmoyer must miss at least four weeks before the team can bring him back, if his injury status allows.

Denver also signed wide receiver Trinity Benson to the practice squad. Benson entered the league with the Broncos in 2019 as an undrafted player and competed with the team through training camp in 2021. The Broncos traded Benson to the Lions prior to the start of the season, and he caught 10 passes for 103 yards in eight games.

Advertising