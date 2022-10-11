Broncos sign LS Mitchell Fraboni, WR Trinity Benson to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the wake of placing Jacob Bobenmoyer on injured reserve, the Broncos have signed Mitchell Fraboni to their practice squad as a potential replacement.

Fraboni, a former long snapper and defensive lineman for Arizona State from 2014-17, previously competed with the Houston Texans during training camp in 2021. He also played for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers.

"That was something that kind of came out of left field after the game, losing 'Bob'," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said before practice on Tuesday. "We need to find one, and he's got to get in there and get going. I used to long snap a little bit, and it's definitely a unique position."

Fabroni, as a member of the practice squad, could appear in Denver's games if they choose to elevate him for game day or promote him to the active roster. The team has two open spots on the 53-man roster.

In the long-term outlook, Bobenmoyer must miss at least four weeks before the team can bring him back, if his injury status allows.