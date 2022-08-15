Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign ILB Joe Schobert; OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner cleared to practice

Aug 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the wake of an injury to Jonas Griffith, the Broncos have signed veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert.

Offensive lineman Ben Braden was released with an injury waiver in a corresponding roster move.

Additionally, outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner, who have been on the Physically Unable to Perform list, passed their physicals and have been cleared to return to practice.

A seventh-year player, Schobert is a 2016 fourth-round pick who has started at least 13 games in each of his last five seasons. He spent the first four years of his career in Cleveland, where he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 as he tallied 144 tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, three sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.

Schobert then signed a free-agent deal with the Jaguars ahead of the 2020 season and recorded three interceptions, two forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and 141 tackles. Most recently, Schobert started 15 games in 2021 for the Steelers and recorded one interception, one forced fumble, 112 tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

As a full-time starter, Schobert has never posted fewer than 100 tackles in a season.

The Broncos made the move following an injury to Griffith, a presumptive starting inside linebacker, against the Cowboys on Saturday. Griffith suffered an elbow injury on the first series and did not return to the game.

Gregory and Turner, who signed with the Broncos as free agents this offseason, did not practice with the team in the offseason or during training camp as they rehabbed from injuries. Both players worked on a side field during training camp as they worked back toward a return.

Only tackle Tom Compton remains on the Active/PUP list for the Broncos.

With their two transactions, the Broncos' roster remains at 90 players. Denver must trim its roster to 85 players before Tuesday at 2 p.m. MT to comply with league-wide roster-limit mandates.

