Broncos sign DT Tomasi Laulile

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added reinforcements to their defensive line.

Denver signed defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos waived long snapper Jack Landherr IV in a corresponding move.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound player entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has spent time with the Colts, Saints and 49ers.

The BYU product recorded nine tackles and a pick-six in nine games for the XFL's Arlington Renegades last season. He also played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 2022.