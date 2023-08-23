Broncos sign DT Tomasi Laulile

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added reinforcements to their defensive line.
Denver signed defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile, the team announced Wednesday.
The Broncos waived long snapper Jack Landherr IV in a corresponding move.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound player entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has spent time with the Colts, Saints and 49ers.
The BYU product recorded nine tackles and a pick-six in nine games for the XFL's Arlington Renegades last season. He also played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 2022.
Laulile played 12 snaps against the Broncos during Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers. The 28-year-old player has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.