Broncos sign DT Forrest Merrill, designate G Yasir Durant as waived/injured

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a young player to their defensive line.

Denver signed defensive tackle Forrest Merrill, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos designated guard Yasir Durant as waived/injured in a corresponding move.

Merrill, a 6-foot-1, 338-pound player, appeared in four games for the Chargers in 2021. He recorded four total tackles during his stint with the Chargers.

The Arkansas State product recorded 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his final collegiate season.

Merrill will wear No. 68 for the Broncos.