Broncos sign DT Forrest Merrill, designate G Yasir Durant as waived/injured

Aug 05, 2023 at 09:17 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a young player to their defensive line.

Denver signed defensive tackle Forrest Merrill, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos designated guard Yasir Durant as waived/injured in a corresponding move.

Merrill, a 6-foot-1, 338-pound player, appeared in four games for the Chargers in 2021. He recorded four total tackles during his stint with the Chargers.

The Arkansas State product recorded 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his final collegiate season.

Merrill will wear No. 68 for the Broncos.

Durant joined the Broncos on Monday but left practice on Aug. 1. He did not practice the rest of the week.

