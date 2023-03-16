Broncos sign DE Zach Allen

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed an ascending player to their defensive line.

Denver officially signed free-agent defensive end Zach Allen as free agency began, the team announced Wednesday.

A third-round pick in 2019, Allen joins the Broncos after spending the first four seasons of his career in Arizona. He started 35 career games for the Cardinals, including 27 over the previous two seasons.

During the last two years, Allen recorded 95 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 34 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, an interception and 12 passes defensed.

Allen has improved his production in a number of categories in each of his four seasons, including sacks, passes defensed and quarterback hits.

Allen played for new Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph for all four of his seasons in Arizona, and he now reunites with Joseph in Denver.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen ranked fifth in 2022 in hit and sack rate among interior defensive linemen with at least 250 pass-rush snaps.

The 6-foot-4, 281-pound player attended Boston College and was college teammates for a season with Broncos safety Justin Simmons.