Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign DE Zach Allen

Mar 15, 2023 at 08:43 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

transactions_zach_allen_signed_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed an ascending player to their defensive line.

Denver officially signed free-agent defensive end Zach Allen as free agency began, the team announced Wednesday.

A third-round pick in 2019, Allen joins the Broncos after spending the first four seasons of his career in Arizona. He started 35 career games for the Cardinals, including 27 over the previous two seasons.

During the last two years, Allen recorded 95 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 34 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, an interception and 12 passes defensed.

Allen has improved his production in a number of categories in each of his four seasons, including sacks, passes defensed and quarterback hits.

Allen played for new Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph for all four of his seasons in Arizona, and he now reunites with Joseph in Denver.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen ranked fifth in 2022 in hit and sack rate among interior defensive linemen with at least 250 pass-rush snaps.

The 6-foot-4, 281-pound player attended Boston College and was college teammates for a season with Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

Allen is the third player the Broncos have signed in free agency, joining quarterback Jarrett Stidham and tight end Chris Manhertz.

Through the years: Zach Allen's path to the Broncos in photos

Follow new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen from his college days at Boston College to starting his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Boston College's Zach Allen (2) tackles Virginia Tech's Travon McMillian during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Virginia Tech won 23-10. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
1 / 25

Boston College's Zach Allen (2) tackles Virginia Tech's Travon McMillian during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Virginia Tech won 23-10. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP2017
Boston College's Zach Allen (2) warms up prior to an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
2 / 25

Boston College's Zach Allen (2) warms up prior to an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College defensive end Zach Allen (2) plays against Miami offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
3 / 25

Boston College defensive end Zach Allen (2) plays against Miami offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South quarterback Jarrett Stidham, left, of Auburn, tries to escape pressure from North defensive end Zach Allen, of Boston College, during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 25

South quarterback Jarrett Stidham, left, of Auburn, tries to escape pressure from North defensive end Zach Allen, of Boston College, during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College defensive lineman Zach Allen participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
5 / 25

Boston College defensive lineman Zach Allen participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals third round draft pick Zach Allen speaks during an NFL football news conference, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
6 / 25

Arizona Cardinals third round draft pick Zach Allen speaks during an NFL football news conference, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (97) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
7 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (97) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (97) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
8 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (97) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) rushes the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 31-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
9 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) rushes the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 31-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks for a call as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) makes the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
10 / 25

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks for a call as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) makes the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive lineman (94) Zach Allen of the Arizona Cardinals enters the field during player introductions before playing against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
11 / 25

Defensive lineman (94) Zach Allen of the Arizona Cardinals enters the field during player introductions before playing against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
12 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22. (AP Photo/David Banks)
13 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) runs the ball in for a first quarter touchdown after recovering a fumble from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
14 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) runs the ball in for a first quarter touchdown after recovering a fumble from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals fans cheer as Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) scores a touchdown as he returns a fumble for the score against the Seattle Seahawks as umpire Bryan Neale (92) and Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) look on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
15 / 25

Arizona Cardinals fans cheer as Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) scores a touchdown as he returns a fumble for the score against the Seattle Seahawks as umpire Bryan Neale (92) and Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) look on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen rushes against the Los Angeles Rams line, including offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70), during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
16 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen rushes against the Los Angeles Rams line, including offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70), during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
17 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
18 / 25

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) warms up beside a Crucial Catch sign before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
19 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) warms up beside a Crucial Catch sign before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) dives with the ball against Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
20 / 25

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) dives with the ball against Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Seattle, WA. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 19-9. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
21 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Seattle, WA. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 19-9. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen pauses on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
22 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen pauses on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
23 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
24 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) and defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrate during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
25 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) and defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrate during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos sign RT Mike McGlinchey

The Broncos have added a former top-10 pick to their offensive line.

news

Broncos sign TE Chris Manhertz

The Broncos have bolstered their tight end room.

news

Broncos sign QB Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos have added to their quarterback room.

news

Broncos release CB Ronald Darby, waive WRs Victor Bolden and Freddie Swain

The Broncos announced the moves on Tuesday.

news

Broncos release G Graham Glasgow, RB Chase Edmonds

Denver announced the news on Monday.

news

Broncos sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Humphrey has recorded 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

news

Broncos sign nine players to future contracts

Four of the players appeared in regular-season action during the 2022 season.

news

Broncos elevate LB Ray Wilborn, OLB Wyatt Ray to active roster for Week 18 game vs. Chargers

The practice squad players will bolster Denver's depth on game day.

news

Broncos promote CB Ja'Quan McMillian and OL Will Sherman to active roster, place G Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve

Risner and Mack both suffered injuries during the Broncos' Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.

news

Broncos promote CB Lamar Jackson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, place OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

The 2022 third-round draft pick ends his rookie season with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertising