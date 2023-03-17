Broncos sign CB Tremon Smith

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have bolstered their cornerback position.

Denver signed free-agent cornerback Tremon Smith, the team announced Friday.

Smith is a five-year veteran who has appeared in 66 games and started five games. He has recorded 53 career tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended and three forced fumbles.

In 2022, Smith played 17 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded a pair of interceptions, both of which came against Dak Prescott. Smith also posted all three of his forced fumbles in 2022.

In addition to his defensive experience, Smith also has played extensively on special teams. He played more than 75 percent of the Texans' special teams snaps over the last two seasons, and he also played significant snaps early in his career.

Smith was a member of the 2018 NFL All-Rookie Team and earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in 2021 after returning a kick for a touchdown.