Broncos sign CB Fabian Moreau, place WR Tim Patrick on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has added a proven veteran to its cornerback room.

The Broncos signed cornerback Fabian Moreau, the team announced Wednesday.

Denver placed wide receiver Tim Patrick on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

A 2017 third-round pick, Moreau spent the first four years of his career with the Commanders and recorded six interceptions, 14 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 60 games.

Moreau then spent the 2021 season in Atlanta, where he started 16 of 17 games and notched 11 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, 61 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Most recently, Moreau appeared in 14 games and started 11 for the Giants in 2022. He posted 66 tackles and 10 passes defensed.