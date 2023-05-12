Broncos sign 15 college free agents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, the Broncos have signed 15 college free agents to their roster.

Denver signed South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins, Iowa inside linebacker Seth Benson, Princeton guard Henry Byrd, Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels, Western Colorado cornerback Darrious Gaines, Houston cornerback Art Green, Incarnate Word wide receiver Taylor Grimes, Old Dominion outside linebacker Marcus Haynes, Central Michigan outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, South Florida tackle Demontrey Jacobs, Kent State tight end Kris Leach, Youngstown State RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Penn State nose tackle P.J. Mustipher, Illinois tackle Alex Palczewski and Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson.

Denver also officially signed defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, who joined the Broncos as part of the International Player Pathway Program.

Adkins transferred to South Carolina from East Tennessee State ahead of his final season and recorded 13 receptions for 168 yards as he started nine games. Prior to transferring, Adkins was selected to three All-Southern Conference teams for the FCS-level Buccaneers.

Benson recorded 196 tackles over his final two seasons for the Hawkeyes and also notched three sacks, two interceptions and 10 tackles for loss during that span. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022.

Byrd earned first-team All-Ivy League honors in both 2021 and 2022 and started 29 games over his last three seasons at left tackle. The Tennessee native is a 6-foot-4, 310-pound player.

Daniels played for several schools, including Jackson State during his final collegiate season. Jackson caught 63 passes for 692 yards and six touchdowns as the team's second-leading receiver.

Gaines spent six years at Western Colorado and played cornerback for his final three seasons. In 2022, he recorded three interceptions, eight passes defensed and five tackles for loss.

Green is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound player who earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a senior. He recorded 49 tackles, eight passes defensed, three tackles for loss and two interceptions in 11 starts for the Cougars.

Grimes was named a third-team All-American after recording 83 catches for 1,221 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022 for Incarnate Word. He previously notched 16 touchdowns and more than 1,100 receiving yards in 2021.

Haynes is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound player who started 12 games at defensive end in 2022 and recorded four sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and 47 tackles for Old Dominion. He appeared in all 49 games and posted 13sacks and four forced fumbles across his four seasons.

Incoom was a first-team All-Mid-American Conference player in 2022 and notched 56 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2022. He transferred to Central Michigan from Valdosta State ahead of the 2021 season.

Jacobs started 24 games — split between right tackle and left tackle — during his last two seasons at South Florida. A 6-foot-6, 312-pound player, Jacobs previously started 22 games for Grambling.

Leach recorded eight catches for 94 yards for Kent State in 2022 and joined the Golden Flashes ahead of the 2019 season. The 6-foot-6, 249-pound player is a Virginia native.

McLaughlin posted back-to-back seasons for at least 1,100 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns for the Penguins. He finished his career carrying the ball 227 times for 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022.

Mustipher was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and team captain in back-to-back seasons to finish his career. He recorded more than 90 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in 28 starts over the final three seasons of his Penn State tenure.

Palczewski set a Big Ten record for career starts with 65 and earned third-team All-American honors at right tackle in 2022. He started 49 games at right tackle, nine at right guard and seven at left guard during his career with the Illini.