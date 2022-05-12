Broncos sign 13 college free agents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following the 2022 NFL Draft and ahead of the team's rookie minicamp, the Broncos have signed 13 college free agents.

Alabama OLB Christopher Allen, Hawaii CB Cortez Davis, Northwest Missouri WR Kaden Davis, Minot State T Sebastian Gutierrez, UCF WR Brandon Johnson, USC ILB Kana'i Mauga, Charleston RB Tyreik McAllister, East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian, Temple G Michael Niese, NC State TE Dylan Parham, Appalachian State WR Jalen Virgil, Tennessee-Martin TE Rodney Williams and Buffalo ILB Kadofi Wright all signed with the team.

After selecting defensive players with six of their nine draft picks, the Broncos added offensive players with eight of their 13 CFA signings.

In 17 of the last 18 seasons, the team has had an undrafted rookie make its initial 53-man active roster.

In 2021, outside linebacker Andre Mintze was the lone rookie CFA who made the final cut. He appeared in six games, recorded four tackles and logged 133 total snaps (64 defensive and 69 on special teams).

Denver's current roster also includes several other standout players who entered the league as undrafted players, including Tim Patrick, Brandon McManus, Mike Purcell, Malik Reed, DeShawn Williams, Mike Boone, Kendall Hinton and Essang Bassey.