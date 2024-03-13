Broncos re-sign TE Adam Trautman to 2-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' leading receiver at the tight end position in 2023 is back in Denver.

Denver re-signed tight end Adam Trautman to a two-year contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Trautman, whom the team acquired via a trade during the 2023 NFL Draft, started 12 contests and appeared in all 17 games during his first season in Denver. He caught 22 passes for 204 yards and recorded three touchdowns, including a sliding effort for a score against Cleveland.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Trautman began his career in New Orleans and caught 60 passes in three seasons while with the Saints.

After being traded to the Broncos, Trautman quickly became one of the team's top options at the tight end position. He played 70 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps as a dual-threat tight end.