Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos re-sign ILB Alex Singleton

Mar 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

transactions_alex_singleton_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' leading tackler from 2022 is heading back to Denver.

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton signed a contract to remain with the Broncos, the team announced Thursday.

Singleton, who initially signed with the team ahead of the 2022 season, posted 163 total tackles in 2022.

He played in seven games in 2022 in which he recorded double-digit tackle totals, and he posted at least 20 tackles on a pair of occasions. In a Week 6 game vs. the Chargers, Singleton recorded 19 solo tackles and 21 combined tackles. His 21 tackles were the most by any player in a single game in six years.

The Montana State product posted those totals while starting 12 contests and appearing in all 17 games for Denver. In addition to his defensive efforts, Singleton was a key special teams contributor for Denver.

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Singleton recorded an 11.7 percent defensive stop rate in 2022, which is the highest by any player with at least 500 snaps in a season since 2016.

Singleton was one of three Broncos players to receive All-Pro votes following the 2022 campaign.

Before arriving in Denver, Singleton led the Eagles in tackles during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. He began his career in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders.

Singleton is the sixth player to sign with the Broncos following the start of free agency. The team has also signed quarterback Jarrett Stidham, tight end Chris Manhertz, defensive end Zach Allen, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign G Ben Powers

The Broncos have signed a bruising player to their roster.

news

Broncos sign RT Mike McGlinchey

The Broncos have added a former top-10 pick to their offensive line.

news

Broncos sign DE Zach Allen

The Broncos have added an ascending player to their defensive line.

news

Broncos sign TE Chris Manhertz

The Broncos have bolstered their tight end room.

news

Broncos sign QB Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos have added to their quarterback room.

news

Broncos release CB Ronald Darby, waive WRs Victor Bolden and Freddie Swain

The Broncos announced the moves on Tuesday.

news

Broncos release G Graham Glasgow, RB Chase Edmonds

Denver announced the news on Monday.

news

Broncos sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Humphrey has recorded 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

news

Broncos sign nine players to future contracts

Four of the players appeared in regular-season action during the 2022 season.

news

Broncos elevate LB Ray Wilborn, OLB Wyatt Ray to active roster for Week 18 game vs. Chargers

The practice squad players will bolster Denver's depth on game day.

news

Broncos promote CB Ja'Quan McMillian and OL Will Sherman to active roster, place G Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve

Risner and Mack both suffered injuries during the Broncos' Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.

Advertising