Broncos re-sign ILB Alex Singleton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' leading tackler from 2022 is heading back to Denver.

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton signed a contract to remain with the Broncos, the team announced Thursday.

Singleton, who initially signed with the team ahead of the 2022 season, posted 163 total tackles in 2022.

He played in seven games in 2022 in which he recorded double-digit tackle totals, and he posted at least 20 tackles on a pair of occasions. In a Week 6 game vs. the Chargers, Singleton recorded 19 solo tackles and 21 combined tackles. His 21 tackles were the most by any player in a single game in six years.

The Montana State product posted those totals while starting 12 contests and appearing in all 17 games for Denver. In addition to his defensive efforts, Singleton was a key special teams contributor for Denver.

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Singleton recorded an 11.7 percent defensive stop rate in 2022, which is the highest by any player with at least 500 snaps in a season since 2016.

Singleton was one of three Broncos players to receive All-Pro votes following the 2022 campaign.

Before arriving in Denver, Singleton led the Eagles in tackles during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. He began his career in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders.