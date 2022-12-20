Broncos promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a third quarterback to their active roster.

Denver promoted quarterback Jarrett Guarantano from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver placed cornerback Darius Phillips on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Phillips' season will end after nine games in which he contributed largely on special teams.

The Broncos also signed guard Parker Ferguson and defensive back Devon Key to their practice squad. Linebacker Harvey Langi was released from the team's practice squad.

Denver signed Guarantano to its practice squad on Dec. 6 after the San Francisco 49ers signed Josh Johnson off the Broncos' practice squad.

Guarantano is an undrafted rookie who played four years of college football at Tennessee before finishing his career at Washington State. During his career, Guarantano completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 6,478 yards, 39 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and a 135.3 quarterback rating.

Phillips, who joined the Broncos in September, suffered an injury on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Ferguson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after playing his collegiate football at Air Force. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound player has not appeared in a regular-season game and most recently spent time on the Falcons' practice squad.

Key, a 2020 All-Conference USA second-team selection at Western Kentucky, also entered the NFL as an undrafted player in 2021. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound player previously competed with the Chiefs and Falcons.