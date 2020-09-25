Broncos promote QB Brett Rypien, DL DeShawn Williams to active roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have promoted quarterback Brett Rypien and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams to their active roster, the team announced Friday.

Both players have spent the early weeks of the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.

Head Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that Rypien will serve as the team's backup to Jeff Driskel on Sunday vs. the Buccaneers. Rypien served as the team's backup quarterback for a trio of games in 2019 but did not take any snaps.

Rypien joins Driskel, Drew Lock and Blake Bortles on the active roster.

Williams, meanwhile, appeared in four games in 2016 for the Bengals but has yet to see regular-season action for the Broncos. The Broncos also have Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris and McTelvin Agim available at the position on the active roster.