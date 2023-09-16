Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on IR, elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without one of their top tight ends for at least the next four games.

Denver has placed tight end Greg Dulcich on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

The Broncos also elevated running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Dulcich, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Raiders, will be eligible to return in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was previously ruled out of Denver's Week 2 game against Washington.