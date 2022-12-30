Denver Broncos | News

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

Dec 30, 2022
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Greg Dulcich's rookie season has come to an early end.

The 2022 third-round pick has been placed on injured reserve ahead of the Broncos' final two games of the season, the team announced Friday. Dulcich suffered a hamstring injury during Denver's Week 16 loss to the Rams and did not practice this week.

Dulcich finishes the year with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into Denver's Week 17 game vs. Kansas City, Dulcich ranks third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

The UCLA product had the second most productive rookie season by a tight end in franchise history.

Without Dulcich, the Broncos have four tight ends on the active roster: Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Denver now has one open spot on the 53-man roster.

