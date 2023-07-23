Broncos place OLB Baron Browning and WR Kendall Hinton on Physically Unable to Perform list, WR KJ Hamler and NT Mike Purcell on Non-Football Injury list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the start of training camp, the Broncos have placed outside linebacker Baron Browning and wide receiver Kendall Hinton on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and wide receiver KJ Hamler and nose tackle Mike Purcell on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

Head Coach Sean Payton said near the end of the offseason program that Browning would be placed on PUP after suffering an injury. The team also confirmed Hamler's injury — and subsequent surgery — earlier in the offseason.

The NFI list is intended for players who have suffered a non-NFL related injury.

Browning recorded five sacks, eight tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in 14 games in 2022. Hinton caught 24 passes for 311 yards in 12 games last season. Hamler caught seven passes for 165 yards before missing the second half of the year. Purcell played in all 17 games and recorded 45 tackles in 2022.