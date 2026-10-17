Broncos mourn passing of former GM and two-time Super Bowl champion John Beake

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have lost a pivotal figure in the franchise's history.

Former general manager John Beake, who helped guide the Broncos to a pair of world championships and five Super Bowl appearances, has passed away. He was 87 years old.

"The Broncos are saddened by the passing of longtime executive John Beake, who made an enduring impact on our organization during more than two decades with the team," the organization said in a statement. "John helped guide the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances, including back-to-back World Championships, and was a respected leader throughout one of the most successful eras in franchise history. Following his time in Denver, he remained an influential figure through his work with the NFL and on the Broncos Ring of Fame Committee. Our deepest condolences are with his wife, Marcia, his sons, Chip and Chris, and the entire Beake family."

The Broncos' general manager for 14 years, Beake served in the role during the Broncos' Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII victories. He also guided the team's front office during three Super Bowl appearances in the 1980s, and he helped craft teams that won seven division titles and made 12 playoff appearances across his tenure.

Beake began his 22-year tenure with the organization in 1979 and held multiple personnel roles — including director of pro personnel and director of player personnel — before assuming the role of general manager. In 1983, Beake helped to trade for future Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway, who would become the winningest quarterback in franchise history.

At the end of his Broncos tenure in 2000, Beake transitioned into a role as the Broncos' vice president of administration. He then joined the NFL's league office as the vice president of player development and the managing director of NFL Europe's football operations. In 2002, he advanced to vice president of football development and operations.

In the years after his retirement, Beake was a longtime member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame committee, helping to elect players to the franchise's highest honor.

Prior to his time in Denver, Beake coached for both the Kansas City Chiefs (1968-74) and the New Orleans Saints (1976-1977). With both franchises, he worked as an offensive assistant to Pro Football Hall of Famer Hank Stram. While in Kansas City, Beake earned his first world championship title via a Super Bowl IV win. When his Broncos later won Super Bowl XXXII, he became the first upper-level administrator to earn Super Bowl titles as both an administrator and coach, according to the NFL.

Beake also served as the offensive coordinator at Colorado State University for a season; worked as an assistant football coach and head basketball coach for New York Military Academy; and led Nyack (N.Y.) High School to three league championships as head coach.

A New Jersey native, Beake graduated from Long Branch (N.J.) High School in 1957 and lettered in football, baseball and track. He was a four-time letter winner in football at Trenton (N.J.) State College before earning a master's degree from Penn State University. He was inducted into the Trenton State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1982.

All told, Beake — a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Broncos — worked in the NFL for more than 30 years and spent four-plus decades in football roles.