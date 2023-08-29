Denver Broncos | News

Broncos make series of transactions to reduce active roster to league-mandated limit

Aug 29, 2023 at 05:58 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have trimmed their active roster to the league-mandated limited.

Ahead of the 2 p.m. MT deadline, Denver waived or released 31 players and designated outside linebacker Chris Allen as waived/injured. The Broncos also placed outside linebacker Baron Browning on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Broncos released T Quinn Bailey, C Kyle Fuller, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, NT Tyler Lancaster, K Brett Maher, CB Fabian Moreau, NT Mike Purcell and RB Dwayne Washington. Veteran players who are released are not subject to pass through waivers.

Denver waived ILB Austin Ajiake, RB Tyler Badie, WR Michael Bandy, ILB Seth Benson, G Henry Byrd, WR Marquez Callaway, QB Ben DiNucci, CB Art Green, WR Taylor Grimes, WR Josh Hammond, OLB Marcus Haynes, CB Faion Hicks, TE Tommy Hudson, DE Jordan Jackson, T Demontrey Jacobs, RB Tony Jones Jr., CB Devon Key, DT Tomasi Laulile, DT PJ Mustipher, DT Haggai Chisom Ndubusi, OLB Aaron Patrick, G Will Sherman and WR Montrell Washington.

Browning, who suffered an offseason injury, will miss at least the first four games of the regular season while on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform.

Following Tuesday's transactions, the Broncos and other teams around the NFL will be permitted to place claims for players who have been waived. Once players have been allotted from waivers on Wednesday, the Broncos will be able to assemble their 16-player practice squad.

Teams are also permitted to place players on short-term injured reserve beginning Wednesday.

Advertising