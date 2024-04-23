Broncos exercise fifth-year option on CB Pat Surtain II

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager George Paton said exercising the fifth-year option on cornerback Pat Surtain II would be "one of the easier decisions we'll make."

On Tuesday, the Broncos officially made that move.

After Denver exercised the fifth-year option on Surtain's rookie contract, the All-Pro cornerback now remains under contract with the Broncos through 2025.

The ninth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Surtain has earned two Pro Bowl nods and an AP first-team All-Pro selection over the course of his first two seasons. Surtain is also a two-time Pro Football Writers of America All-AFC selection and two-time NFLPA Players' All-Pro choice.

Following his 2023 season, Surtain was also named the Broncos' Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award winner by the Denver chapter of the PFWA.

Surtain started all 17 games in 2023 and became the first player in franchise history to post double-digit passes defensed in each of his first three seasons.

Paton's first career pick as a general manager, Surtain has posted seven career interceptions.