Broncos elevate WR Tre'Quan Smith for Week 8, place WR Brandon Johnson on IR

Oct 28, 2023 at 02:35 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated a wide receiver for their Week 8 game against the Chiefs.

Denver elevated wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith from the practice squad for Sunday's game and placed wide receiver Brandon Johnson on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and was previously listed as questionable for Week 8.

Johnson appeared in all seven of Denver's games this season and caught eight passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He will miss at least the Broncos' next four games and be eligible to return for Denver's Week 13 game in Houston.

Smith joined the Broncos' practice squad in early October and has yet to appear in a game for the Broncos this season. Across five seasons in New Orleans, the former third-round pick recorded 131 catches for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns.

