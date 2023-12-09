Broncos elevate RB Tyler Badie, TE Lucas Krull for Week 14 game vs. Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a pair of practice squad players to their game-day roster.

Denver elevated running back Tyler Badie and tight end Lucas Krull from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Chargers, the team announced Saturday.

Badie, who has not played yet this season, has appeared in one career game. He scored a 24-yard touchdown on his one career touch, which came in the Broncos' season finale last year against the Chargers.

Krull has been elevated twice this season and has played 42 offensive snaps. He has one target in each of his appearances, which came against the Bills and Texans.