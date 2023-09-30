Broncos elevate ILB Ben Niemann, RB Dwayne Washington for matchup vs. Bears

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated a pair of players for their Week 4 game in Chicago.

Denver elevated inside linebacker Ben Niemann and running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the active roster for the game, the team announced Saturday.

Niemann is a sixth-year player who has appeared in 79 games and started 21 contests. He's posted 237 career tackles, six fumble recoveries, two sacks, three passes defensed, eight tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in his career.

He has yet to appear in a game with the Broncos since signing with the team's practice squad.

The Broncos previously ruled out inside linebacker Josey Jewell with a hip injury.