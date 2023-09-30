Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos elevate ILB Ben Niemann, RB Dwayne Washington for matchup vs. Bears

Sep 30, 2023 at 02:28 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230930_Niemann_Washington

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated a pair of players for their Week 4 game in Chicago.

Denver elevated inside linebacker Ben Niemann and running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the active roster for the game, the team announced Saturday.

Niemann is a sixth-year player who has appeared in 79 games and started 21 contests. He's posted 237 career tackles, six fumble recoveries, two sacks, three passes defensed, eight tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in his career.

He has yet to appear in a game with the Broncos since signing with the team's practice squad.

The Broncos previously ruled out inside linebacker Josey Jewell with a hip injury.

Washington has been elevated for a third consecutive week, as he contributed on special teams against the Commanders and Dolphins.

Related Content

news

Broncos elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 3 matchup vs. Dolphins

After making his Broncos debut in Week 2, running back Dwayne Washington will again be available for Denver on Sunday.
news

Broncos sign DE Ronnie Perkins off Patriots' practice squad

During his collegiate career, Perkins recorded 98 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 32 games across three seasons at Oklahoma.
news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on IR, elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 2

Dulcich, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Raiders, will be eligible to return in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster, place S Caden Sterns on IR

The Broncos also signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to their practice squad.
news

Broncos elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and WR Phillip Dorsett for Week 1 game vs. Raiders

The Broncos have elevated a pair of wide receivers to their game-day roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas.
news

Broncos sign LB Ben Niemann to practice squad

Denver added a veteran player to its practice squad.
news

Broncos sign three players to practice squad

The Broncos previously announced the addition of 14 players to their practice squad.
news

Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, CB Fabian Moreau and T Quinn Bailey, place three players on injured reserve

The Broncos placed cornerback K'Waun Williams, safety P.J. Locke and tackle Alex Palczewski on short-term injured reserve in corresponding moves.
news

Broncos sign 14 players to practice squad

All 14 players competed with the Broncos during training camp.
news

Broncos make series of transactions to reduce active roster to league-mandated limit

Following Tuesday's transactions, the Broncos and other teams around the NFL will be permitted to place claims for players who have been waived.
news

Broncos announce several roster moves

Ahead of the league-mandated roster deadline, the Broncos have made a series of roster moves.
Advertising