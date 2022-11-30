Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from IR

Nov 30, 2022 at 01:07 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

221130_Boone

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could soon see a veteran running back return to their rotation.

Denver designated running back Mike Boone for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Boone is now eligible to practice with the team.

The Broncos will have 21 days to activate Boone to the 53-man roster, and he is eligible to play in a game as soon as he is activated.

Boone has appeared in seven games this season and carried the ball 15 times for 82 yards. He's also caught six passes for 61 yards. The veteran player also contributed for the Broncos on special teams.

Denver also signed running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Harvey Langi to its practice squad. Ozigbo has spent much of the season with the Broncos, while Langi was also previously a member of the team's practice squad.

Related Content

news

Broncos promote RB Devine Ozigbo to active roster, elevate WR Brandon Johnson and CB Faion Hicks for matchup vs. Panthers

news

Broncos sign LB Dakota Allen off Browns' practice squad, place RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

news

Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon III

The veteran running back recorded his fifth fumble of the season on Sunday.

news

Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey, activate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to active roster before Week 11 game vs. Raiders

Denver also activated placed ILB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos designate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for return from injured reserve

The team also announced that long snapper Mitchell Fraboni has been placed on IR.

news

Broncos promote Jonathan Harris to active roster, activate Tom Compton from PUP

news

Broncos elevate T Quinn Bailey, DE Jonathan Harris to active roster for matchup with Titans

news

Broncos place C Lloyd Cushenberry III on IR, promote S Anthony Harris to active roster

Cushenberry is eligible to return against the Chiefs in Week 14

news

Broncos waive RB Devine Ozigbo, sign LB Zach McCloud to practice squad

Denver also released linebacker Kana'i Mauga from the practice squad.

news

Broncos agree to terms on trade with Jets for OLB Jacob Martin

Denver agreed to send a 2024 fourth-round pick to New York in exchange for Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

news

Broncos agree to terms on trade with Dolphins to acquire 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick and RB Chase Edmonds for OLB Bradley Chubb, 2025 fifth-round pick

The Broncos have made a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.

Advertising