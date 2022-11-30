Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could soon see a veteran running back return to their rotation.

Denver designated running back Mike Boone for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Boone is now eligible to practice with the team.

The Broncos will have 21 days to activate Boone to the 53-man roster, and he is eligible to play in a game as soon as he is activated.

Boone has appeared in seven games this season and carried the ball 15 times for 82 yards. He's also caught six passes for 61 yards. The veteran player also contributed for the Broncos on special teams.