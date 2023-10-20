Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos claim NT Keondre Coburn off waivers from Chiefs

Oct 20, 2023 at 03:12 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231020_transaction

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their defensive front.

Denver claimed nose tackle Keondre Coburn off waivers from the Chiefs, the team announced Friday.

The Broncos released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in a corresponding move.

A 2023 sixth-round pick, Coburn is a 6-foot-2, 332-pound player.

The Texas product appeared in one game for the Chiefs this year and recorded one tackle for loss.

Humphrey has appeared in all six games for the Broncos this season and caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Related Content

news

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster

Denver signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to its practice squad.
news

Broncos release OLB Frank Clark

Clark signed with Denver ahead of the 2023 season and appeared in a pair of games for the Broncos.
news

Broncos activate TE Greg Dulcich from IR, elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and NT Tyler Lancaster for 'Thursday Night Football'

The Broncos signed Humphrey to their practice squad after releasing him from the active roster on Wednesday.
news

Broncos release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Humphrey, a fifth-year player, has appeared in all five of the Broncos' games this season.
news

Broncos designate TE Greg Dulcich for return from IR

"He's out here moving around," Payton said of Dulcich on Tuesday. "... I don't want to guess relative to this week's game, but he's close."
news

Broncos activate S P.J. Locke from IR

Locke has appeared in 47 games for the Broncos during the last three seasons.
news

Broncos acquire 2024 sixth-round pick from 49ers for OLB Randy Gregory, 2024 seventh-round pick

Through four games in 2023, Gregory recorded one sack, one pass defense, nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
news

Broncos promote RB Dwayne Washington, designate OLB Baron Browning and safety P.J. Locke for return to practice

The Broncos also signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the practice squad.
news

Broncos sign WR Tre'Quan Smith to practice squad, waive CB Essang Bassey from active roster

The former third-round pick has caught 131 career passes and recorded at least three touchdown receptions in all four of his seasons working with Head Coach Sean Payton.
news

Broncos elevate ILB Ben Niemann, RB Dwayne Washington for matchup vs. Bears

The Broncos have elevated a pair of players for their Week 4 game in Chicago.
news

Broncos elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 3 matchup vs. Dolphins

After making his Broncos debut in Week 2, running back Dwayne Washington will again be available for Denver on Sunday.
Advertising