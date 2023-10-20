Broncos claim NT Keondre Coburn off waivers from Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their defensive front.

Denver claimed nose tackle Keondre Coburn off waivers from the Chiefs, the team announced Friday.

The Broncos released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in a corresponding move.

A 2023 sixth-round pick, Coburn is a 6-foot-2, 332-pound player.

The Texas product appeared in one game for the Chiefs this year and recorded one tackle for loss.