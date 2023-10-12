Broncos activate TE Greg Dulcich from IR, elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and NT Tyler Lancaster for 'Thursday Night Football'

KANSAS CITY — Tight end Greg Dulcich has taken another step toward a return to the field.

The Broncos activated Dulcich from injured reserve to their 53-man roster, the team announced Thursday.

Dulcich is now officially eligible to play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Chiefs.

The Broncos also elevated wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and nose tackle Tyler Lancaster from the practice squad to the game-day roster. Denver signed Humphrey to the practice squad after releasing him from the active roster on Wednesday.

Dulcich has appeared in just one game this season, but he caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2022.

The UCLA product was estimated as a full participant in Denver's Wednesday walkthrough and was listed as questionable for Thursday's game. Denver will announce its list of inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

Humphrey has appeared in all five of the Broncos' games this season. He's recorded four catches for 26 yards, including a touchdown in Week 1.