Who did the Broncos draft? An updating list of Denver's 2022 picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2022 NFL Draft has begun, and at long last, the Broncos have gotten in on the action.
Over the course of the draft, we're keeping track of Denver's moves — including trades — here in this updating blog:
ROUND 2
No. 64 overall: OLB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
ROUND 3
No. 80 overall*: TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA
ROUND 4
No. 115 overall
No. 116 overall
ROUND 5
No. 152 overall
No. 162 overall*
No. 179 overall**
ROUND 6
No. 206 overall
ROUND 7
No. 232 overall
No. 234 overall
TRADES
* The Broncos traded the No. 75 pick to the Texans in exchange for the 80th- and 162nd-overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
** Denver traded the No. 96 pick in the third round to the Colts in exchange for a fifth-round pick (No. 179) in the 2022 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.