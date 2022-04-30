Denver Broncos | News

Who did the Broncos draft? An updating list of Denver's 2022 picks

Apr 29, 2022 at 09:10 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220429_draft_blog

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2022 NFL Draft has begun, and at long last, the Broncos have gotten in on the action.

Over the course of the draft, we're keeping track of Denver's moves — including trades — here in this updating blog:

ROUND 2

No. 64 overall: OLB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

ROUND 3

No. 80 overall*: TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

ROUND 4

No. 115 overall
No. 116 overall

ROUND 5

No. 152 overall
No. 162 overall*
No. 179 overall**

ROUND 6

No. 206 overall

ROUND 7

No. 232 overall
No. 234 overall

TRADES

* The Broncos traded the No. 75 pick to the Texans in exchange for the 80th- and 162nd-overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

** Denver traded the No. 96 pick in the third round to the Colts in exchange for a fifth-round pick (No. 179) in the 2022 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Broncos pick up 2023 third-round pick in trade with Colts

The Broncos have added a Day 2 pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select TE Greg Dulcich with 80th-overall pick

Denver selected the UCLA product in the third round.

news

Broncos select OLB Nik Bonitto with 64th-overall pick

The Broncos added the Oklahoma edge rusher in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Top remaining Day 2 options for the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft

As this year's draft enters its second day, a slew of talented players still remain available.

news

Mile High Morning: Without a first-round pick, Broncos revel in having Russell Wilson instead

As The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote, "Nobody dines on $100 filet mignon and then regrets not ordering the meatloaf."

news

Former Broncos All-Pro Elvis Dumervil to announce third-round pick for Denver

Dumervil will announce the 75th-overall pick for the Broncos.

news

Ask Aric: Who could be the target if the Broncos trade up?

In this edition of "Ask Aric," we'll take a look at some potential options for General Manager George Paton and the Broncos, evaluate the remaining areas of need, peek ahead to 2023 and more.

news

Pat Surtain II and the family legacy that goes well beyond his famous father

The strongest connection for Pat Surtain II and his father is the legacy that goes deeper than football.

news

Broncos sign CBs Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr., WR Trey Quinn

The three players took part in the team's voluntary veteran minicamp on a tryout basis.

news

Minicamp notebook: WR Tim Patrick still looking to prove himself after contract extension

Plus, hear what OC Justin Outten had to say about splitting the carries at running back and STC Dwayne Stukes' plans for the special teams unit.

news

Broncos sign RB Melvin Gordon III to one-year deal

During his two seasons in Denver, Gordon carried the ball 418 times for 1,904 yards and a team-high 17 touchdowns.

Advertising