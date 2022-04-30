Broncos select TE Greg Dulcich with 80th-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added depth to their tight end room.

Denver selected UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich with the 80th-overall pick. The Broncos made the selection after trading down from No. 75 in a deal with the Texans. Denver also acquired a fifth-round pick, the 162nd-overall selection, in the deal.

Dulcich, the second-ranked tight end on The Athletic's list of prospects, caught 42 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 as he started 12 games. The previous year, he caught 26 passes for 517 yards and five touchdowns. Across the last two seasons, he averaged more than 18 yards per catch.

"With my receiver background, the separation I get, it wasn't around with any of the other tight ends in this class," Dulcich said. "That's something that makes me stand out, and that's something I'm going to contribute at the next level."

Dulcich earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2020 before earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2021.

"He's a guy that can vertically stretch the field," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett told DenverBroncos.com. "He's got unbelievably soft hands, so he's one of those guys you love throw the ball to and is always friendly for the quarterback."

He joins Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck and Shaun Beyer on the Broncos' roster at tight end.