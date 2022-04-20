Tales from the Draft: How free agency misfortune turned into a decade of success with the selection of Steve Atwater

As the Broncos entered the final year of the 1980s and as a new decade approached, the franchise hoped to reverse its fortunes.

Denver was only about a year removed from a Super Bowl appearance, but the Broncos had since slid, falling to a .500 season in 1988 in which they ranked in the bottom half in scoring offense and defense. So, with less than a month before the 1989 NFL Draft, the Broncos had their eye on a future Pro Football Famer — but not in the draft.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith, fresh off back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons, was about to enter the NFL's "Plan B" free agency, instituted that February. Broncos head coach Dan Reeves and his staff hoped that they could bring in the young, dominant defensive playmaker as an antidote to the pass-rushing weakness that had allowed Doug Williams to pick them apart in Super Bowl XXII.

Reeves & Co. put in their bid to Smith, one that that would make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Cost was of little concern, though — Dick Connor of The Denver Post wrote a column the following day titled, "Bills' Smith is a steal no matter the price". Smith, for his part, was ready to accept, too: "I'm looking forward to coming to Denver," he said. "I'd really like to get a new start in Denver."

However, Buffalo still had the ability to keep their rising star. Smith, under the new free-agency framework, was one of the players for whom the Bills chose to retain the right of first refusal; Buffalo would have the chance to match Denver's offer. If they declined, the Broncos would have to compensate them for their loss with their first-round picks in the 1989 and 1990 NFL Drafts.

Instead, the Bills squashed the opportunity, matched the Broncos' contract and Smith went on to become the franchise's — and the NFL's — all-time leader in sacks.

Denver, meanwhile, kept its first-round draft picks, including the one that would help bring Steve Atwater to Denver.

The Broncos' focus remained on defensive players, particularly at safety.

The general consensus was that the two top safeties were Atwater and Florida's Louis Oliver, though not in that order. Oliver had the better measurables, especially in regard to speed. His 40-yard-dash time was clocked at 4.37, while Atwater's lagged well behind.

On draft day, expectations separated from reality. The Broncos traded down from their spot at No. 13 and instead picked at No. 20. Somehow, Oliver was available still even there.

"I expected him to go in the first 10," Atwater later said. "When they got to 19 and I hadn't heard his name, I got worried."

Inside Broncos headquarters, there was a debate over the two players. Reeves later said they had rated the two players "side by side." To resolve the issue, he impressed upon new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and defensive backs coach Charlie Waters for their thoughts.