Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with 152nd-overall pick

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:27 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

draft_announcement_turneryell_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another safety to their roster.

With the 152nd-overall pick, Denver selected Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.

The Broncos have taken safeties with their last three fifth-round picks, as Denver selected Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson in the fifth round of last year's draft.

Turner-Yell, a three-year starter for the Sooners, has 10 career passes defensed and four career interceptions. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

"I take huge pride in my ability to tackle, especially in the game today," Turner-Yell said. "They try to isolate the defensive backs and get them on islands and make one on one tackles. I definitely take pride in my tackling. It plays a huge part in my game. Special teams — I really have a huge respect for special teams because I understand how they have a special impact on the game and in my career — and I'm pretty sure you guys have seen that games are won and lost on special teams. So to be able to go on one of those units and be able to contribute for the team is huge because a majority of the time the guys that are on those units are the ones that are most trusted by the coaching staff."

The Broncos previously selected Pittsburgh CB Damarri Mathis and Iowa State DE Eyioma Uwazurike on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Denver has five remaining picks in this year's draft.

Related Content

news

Broncos select CB Faion Hicks with 232nd-overall pick

The Broncos added the Wisconsin product in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Who did the Broncos draft? An updating list of Denver's 2022 picks

Over the course of the draft, we'll keep track of Denver's moves here in this updating blog.

news

Broncos select DE Matt Henningsen with 206th-overall pick

The Broncos added the Wisconsin product in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos trade up, select C Luke Wattenberg with 171st-overall pick

The Broncos added the Washington product in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select WR Montrell Washington with 162nd-overall pick

The Broncos added the Samford receiver and return specialist in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select Iowa State DE Eyioma Uwazurike with 116th-overall pick

The Broncos added the Iowa State defender in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select CB Damarri Mathis with 115th-overall pick

The Broncos added the Pittsburgh cornerback in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos off to 'good start' in 2022 NFL Draft, adding pair of impact players and three picks

The Broncos added Nik Bonitto and Greg Dulcich on Day 2 and, in the process, Denver also added two 2022 fifth-round picks and a 2023 third-round pick.

news

Broncos slated to make eight picks on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft, believe quality starters remain available

While 105 players have come off the board, General Manager George Paton believes there are still available prospects that can be quality starters.

news

Reaction roundup: Broncos players and media reactions to the Broncos' Day 2 draft picks

See what current and former players, NFL analysts and other media have to say about the newest Denver Broncos.

news

Broncos pick up 2023 third-round pick in trade with Colts

The Broncos have added a Day 2 pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising