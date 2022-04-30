Broncos select Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with 152nd-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another safety to their roster.
With the 152nd-overall pick, Denver selected Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.
The Broncos have taken safeties with their last three fifth-round picks, as Denver selected Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson in the fifth round of last year's draft.
Turner-Yell, a three-year starter for the Sooners, has 10 career passes defensed and four career interceptions. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021.
"I take huge pride in my ability to tackle, especially in the game today," Turner-Yell said. "They try to isolate the defensive backs and get them on islands and make one on one tackles. I definitely take pride in my tackling. It plays a huge part in my game. Special teams — I really have a huge respect for special teams because I understand how they have a special impact on the game and in my career — and I'm pretty sure you guys have seen that games are won and lost on special teams. So to be able to go on one of those units and be able to contribute for the team is huge because a majority of the time the guys that are on those units are the ones that are most trusted by the coaching staff."
The Broncos previously selected Pittsburgh CB Damarri Mathis and Iowa State DE Eyioma Uwazurike on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Denver has five remaining picks in this year's draft.