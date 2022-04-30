Broncos select Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with 152nd-overall pick

"I take huge pride in my ability to tackle, especially in the game today," Turner-Yell said. "They try to isolate the defensive backs and get them on islands and make one on one tackles. I definitely take pride in my tackling. It plays a huge part in my game. Special teams — I really have a huge respect for special teams because I understand how they have a special impact on the game and in my career — and I'm pretty sure you guys have seen that games are won and lost on special teams. So to be able to go on one of those units and be able to contribute for the team is huge because a majority of the time the guys that are on those units are the ones that are most trusted by the coaching staff."