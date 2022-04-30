Broncos select Iowa State DE Eyioma Uwazurike with 116th-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added depth to their defensive line early on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Denver selected Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike with the 116th-overall pick.
A four-year starter at Iowa State, Uwazurike was twice an honorable mention All-Big 12 player and was a first-team All-Big 12 player in 2021.
Uwazurike recorded 34.5 career tackles for loss and 15 career sacks.
His 34.5 tackles for loss rank third in school history, and he started every game over the last three seasons.