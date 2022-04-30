Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select Iowa State DE Eyioma Uwazurike with 116th-overall pick

Apr 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

draft_announcement_uwazurike_wide2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added depth to their defensive line early on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Denver selected Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike with the 116th-overall pick.

A four-year starter at Iowa State, Uwazurike was twice an honorable mention All-Big 12 player and was a first-team All-Big 12 player in 2021.

Uwazurike recorded 34.5 career tackles for loss and 15 career sacks.

His 34.5 tackles for loss rank third in school history, and he started every game over the last three seasons.

Related Content

news

Who did the Broncos draft? An updating list of Denver's 2022 picks

Over the course of the draft, we'll keep track of Denver's moves here in this updating blog.

news

Broncos select CB Damarri Mathis with 115th-overall pick

The Broncos added the Pittsburgh cornerback in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos off to 'good start' in 2022 NFL Draft, adding pair of impact players and three picks

The Broncos added Nik Bonitto and Greg Dulcich on Day 2 and, in the process, Denver also added two 2022 fifth-round picks and a 2023 third-round pick.

news

Broncos slated to make eight picks on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft, believe quality starters remain available

While 105 players have come off the board, General Manager George Paton believes there are still available prospects that can be quality starters.

news

Reaction roundup: Broncos players and media reactions to the Broncos' Day 2 draft picks

See what current and former players, NFL analysts and other media have to say about the newest Denver Broncos.

news

Broncos pick up 2023 third-round pick in trade with Colts

The Broncos have added a Day 2 pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select TE Greg Dulcich with 80th-overall pick

Denver selected the UCLA product in the third round.

news

Broncos select OLB Nik Bonitto with 64th-overall pick

The Broncos added the Oklahoma edge rusher in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Top remaining Day 2 options for the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft

As this year's draft enters its second day, a slew of talented players still remain available.

news

Former Broncos All-Pro Elvis Dumervil to announce third-round pick for Denver

Dumervil will announce the 75th-overall pick for the Broncos.

news

Ask Aric: Who could be the target if the Broncos trade up?

In this edition of "Ask Aric," we'll take a look at some potential options for General Manager George Paton and the Broncos, evaluate the remaining areas of need, peek ahead to 2023 and more.

Advertising