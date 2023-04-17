The top sixth-round picks in Broncos history

When the 2023 NFL Draft arrives in a little less than two weeks, the Broncos are scheduled to make their first selection with the 67th-overall pick.

Yet while Denver lacks a first- or second-round pick, the Broncos still have a chance to add significant talent to their roster. Over the franchise's history, the team has found a number of key contributors later in the draft — and over this week, DenverBroncos.com has taken a look at some of those selections.

We finish with the sixth round, where the Broncos are slated to make their final selection in this year's draft.

Read on for a look at a few of the franchise's best sixth-round selections.

Editor's note: The following selections are the solely the opinion of the author and do not represent the organization. Additionally, because it can take time for draft picks to round into form, players are only eligible for this list if they were drafted at least five years ago. The selected players are listed in alphabetical order.

RB MIKE ANDERSON (2000, 189th overall)

One of the running backs to follow in Terrell Davis' footsteps in Denver, Anderson earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2000 as he rushed for 1,487 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season. Anderson would post another 1,000-yard season in 2005, as he scored 12 touchdowns that season and helped the Broncos march to an AFC Championship Game appearance. Anderson holds the team record for the most rushing yards in a game, as he tore off 251 yards as a rookie against New Orleans. The Utah product ranks fifth in career rushing yards and tied for second in the most rushing touchdowns in a season.

G KEITH BISHOP (1980, 157th overall)

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Bishop started in two Super Bowls and appeared in three during his career in Denver protecting John Elway. Bishop started 80 games between 1983-88, and he made the Pro Bowl in both 1986 and 1987. In addition to his play, Bishop is well known for his place in team lore. When the Broncos began "The Drive" from their own 2-yard line in Cleveland in the 1986 AFC Championship, Bishop famously said in the huddle, "We've got them right where we want them." The Broncos marched 98 yards for the tying score and later advanced to their first of three Super Bowls over a four-year span.

RB TERRELL DAVIS (1995, 196th overall)

If it weren't for Tom Brady, Davis may be considered the best sixth-round pick in NFL history. The Georgia product used a special teams tackle in Tokyo to make a name for himself, and he took off from there toward a four-year stretch in which he rushed for 6,413 yards and 56 touchdowns. Though his career was cut short by injury, Davis earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors each year from 1996-98 and twice was named Offensive Player of the Year. Davis was named Super Bowl XXXII MVP as he scored three touchdowns in the Broncos' first world championship win, and he followed that up with a regular-season MVP award behind 2,008 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, Davis is the Broncos' all-time leading rusher.

WR MARK JACKSON (1986, 161st overall)

One of the famed Three Amigos, Jackson spent seven seasons with the Broncos and appeared in three Super Bowls for Denver. Along with Vance Johnson and Ricky Nattiel, Jackson helped the Broncos' offense find sustained success — and he led the team in receiving yards in 1986, 1990 and 1992. Jackson also led the team in receptions and 1990 and held at least a share of the team's receiving touchdown lead in 1988, 1990 and 1992. The Purdue product recorded 276 catches for 4,746 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Broncos.

LB DANNY TREVATHAN (2012, 188th overall)

A multi-year starter in Denver, Trevathan led the Broncos in tackles in both 2013 and 2015. The Kentucky product appeared in a pair of Super Bowls and recorded the most tackles in the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 victory. Trevathan recorded 46 total tackles during the Broncos' two runs to the Super Bowl. Alongside linebacker Brandon Marshall, Trevathan anchored the center of the top-ranked scoring defense in 2015 and recorded two interceptions, six passes defensed and a touchdown that season.

Honorable mention: