The top sixth-round picks in Broncos history

Apr 16, 2023 at 06:09 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Photos: The Broncos' best sixth-round draft picks

Look back through some of the best draft picks in Broncos history from the sixth round, where the franchise has found some key contributors — including one of the best running backs of all time.

Draft position: Sixth round, 47th overall in 1964 (AFL) College: Alabama A&M Years with Broncos: 7 (1964-70) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 91 games, 71 starts, 250 receptions, 4150 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns Career stats: 98 games, 74 starts, 260 receptions, 4275 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, two-time AFL All-Star selection, led Broncos in receiving yards in four seasons
1 / 7
1964 - WR Al Denson

Draft position: Sixth round, 47th overall in 1964 (AFL) College: Alabama A&M Years with Broncos: 7 (1964-70)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 91 games, 71 starts, 250 receptions, 4150 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns

Career stats: 98 games, 74 starts, 260 receptions, 4275 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns

Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, two-time AFL All-Star selection, led Broncos in receiving yards in four seasons

Draft position: Sixth round, 157th overall in 1980 College: Nebraska, Baylor Years with Broncos: 10 (1980-89) Career stats (via Pro Football Reference): 129 games, 87 starts (all with Broncos) Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, Broncos 50th Anniversary Team first-team selection, two Pro Bowl selections (1986-87), three-time AFC champion
2 / 7
1980 - G Keith Bishop

Draft position: Sixth round, 157th overall in 1980 College: Nebraska, Baylor Years with Broncos: 10 (1980-89)

Career stats (via Pro Football Reference): 129 games, 87 starts (all with Broncos)

Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, Broncos 50th Anniversary Team first-team selection, two Pro Bowl selections (1986-87), three-time AFC champion

Draft position: Sixth round, 161st overall in 1986 College: Purdue Years with Broncos: 7 (1986-92) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 100 games, 70 starts, 276 receptions, 4746 receiving yards, 24 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown Career stats: 130 games, 84 starts, 342 receptions, 5551 receiving yards, 29 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, three-time AFC champion,
3 / 7
1986 - WR Mark Jackson

Draft position: Sixth round, 161st overall in 1986 College: Purdue Years with Broncos: 7 (1986-92)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 100 games, 70 starts, 276 receptions, 4746 receiving yards, 24 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown

Career stats: 130 games, 84 starts, 342 receptions, 5551 receiving yards, 29 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown

Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, three-time AFC champion,

Draft position: Sixth round, 196th overall in 1995 College: Georgia Years with Broncos: 7 (1995-2001) Career stats (via Pro Football Reference): 78 games, 77 starts, 1655 rushing attempts, 7607 rushing yards, 60 rushing touchdowns, 169 receptions, 1280 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns Career accolades: Pro Football Hall of Famer (2017 inductee), Broncos Ring of Famer (2007 inductee), Broncos Top 100 Team selection, Broncos 50th Anniversary Team first-team selection, two-time Super Bowl champion (1997-98), Super Bowl XXXII MVP, 1998 AP league MVP, three-time Pro Bowler (1996-98), three-time AP first-team All-Pro (1996-98), two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year (1996, '98), franchise record-holder in career rushing yards, career rushing attempts and career rushing touchdowns, ranks first and second in rushing yards in a single season in franchise history, was the fourth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a single season
4 / 7
1995 - RB Terrell Davis

Draft position: Sixth round, 196th overall in 1995 College: Georgia Years with Broncos: 7 (1995-2001)

Career stats (via Pro Football Reference): 78 games, 77 starts, 1655 rushing attempts, 7607 rushing yards, 60 rushing touchdowns, 169 receptions, 1280 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns

Career accolades: Pro Football Hall of Famer (2017 inductee), Broncos Ring of Famer (2007 inductee), Broncos Top 100 Team selection, Broncos 50th Anniversary Team first-team selection, two-time Super Bowl champion (1997-98), Super Bowl XXXII MVP, 1998 AP league MVP, three-time Pro Bowler (1996-98), three-time AP first-team All-Pro (1996-98), two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year (1996, '98), franchise record-holder in career rushing yards, career rushing attempts and career rushing touchdowns, ranks first and second in rushing yards in a single season in franchise history, was the fourth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a single season

Draft position: Sixth round, 189th overall in 2000 College: Utah Years with Broncos: 6 (2000-05) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 74 games, 51 starts, 865 rushing attempts, 3822 rushing yards, 36 rushing touchdowns, 79 receptions, 657 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns Career stats: 98 games, 51 starts, 919 rushing attempts, 4067 rushing yards, 37 rushing touchdowns, 92 receptions, 727 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, 2000 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2000 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 2000 December AFC Offensive Player of the Month, two-time AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 13 and Week 14 in 2000), fifth all time in career rushing yards in Broncos history, fourth all time in career rushing touchdowns in Broncos history, holds the single-game rushing yardage record in Broncos history
5 / 7
2000 - RB Mike Anderson

Draft position: Sixth round, 189th overall in 2000 College: Utah Years with Broncos: 6 (2000-05)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 74 games, 51 starts, 865 rushing attempts, 3822 rushing yards, 36 rushing touchdowns, 79 receptions, 657 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns

Career stats: 98 games, 51 starts, 919 rushing attempts, 4067 rushing yards, 37 rushing touchdowns, 92 receptions, 727 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns

Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, 2000 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2000 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 2000 December AFC Offensive Player of the Month, two-time AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 13 and Week 14 in 2000), fifth all time in career rushing yards in Broncos history, fourth all time in career rushing touchdowns in Broncos history, holds the single-game rushing yardage record in Broncos history

Draft position: Sixth round, 188th overall in 201 College: Kentucky Years with Broncos: 4 (2012-15) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 50 games, 32 starts, 282 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 18 passes defensed, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three sacks, eight quarterback hits Career stats: 117 games, 94 starts, 741 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 39 passes defensed, eight interceptions, one defensive touchdown, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hits Career accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion, two-time AFC champion, Broncos Top 100 Team selection
6 / 7
2012 - ILB Danny trevathan

Draft position: Sixth round, 188th overall in 201 College: Kentucky Years with Broncos: 4 (2012-15)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 50 games, 32 starts, 282 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 18 passes defensed, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three sacks, eight quarterback hits

Career stats: 117 games, 94 starts, 741 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 39 passes defensed, eight interceptions, one defensive touchdown, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hits

Career accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion, two-time AFC champion, Broncos Top 100 Team selection

Draft position: Sixth round, 207th overall in 2014 College: Boise State Years with Broncos: 5 (2014-18) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 57 games, 57 starts Career stats: 98 games, 98 starts Career accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion
7 / 7
2014 - C Matt Paradis

Draft position: Sixth round, 207th overall in 2014 College: Boise State Years with Broncos: 5 (2014-18)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 57 games, 57 starts

Career stats: 98 games, 98 starts

Career accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion

When the 2023 NFL Draft arrives in a little less than two weeks, the Broncos are scheduled to make their first selection with the 67th-overall pick.

Yet while Denver lacks a first- or second-round pick, the Broncos still have a chance to add significant talent to their roster. Over the franchise's history, the team has found a number of key contributors later in the draft — and over this week, DenverBroncos.com has taken a look at some of those selections.

We finish with the sixth round, where the Broncos are slated to make their final selection in this year's draft.

Read on for a look at a few of the franchise's best sixth-round selections.

Editor's note: The following selections are the solely the opinion of the author and do not represent the organization. Additionally, because it can take time for draft picks to round into form, players are only eligible for this list if they were drafted at least five years ago. The selected players are listed in alphabetical order.

RB MIKE ANDERSON (2000, 189th overall)

One of the running backs to follow in Terrell Davis' footsteps in Denver, Anderson earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2000 as he rushed for 1,487 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season. Anderson would post another 1,000-yard season in 2005, as he scored 12 touchdowns that season and helped the Broncos march to an AFC Championship Game appearance. Anderson holds the team record for the most rushing yards in a game, as he tore off 251 yards as a rookie against New Orleans. The Utah product ranks fifth in career rushing yards and tied for second in the most rushing touchdowns in a season.

G KEITH BISHOP (1980, 157th overall)

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Bishop started in two Super Bowls and appeared in three during his career in Denver protecting John Elway. Bishop started 80 games between 1983-88, and he made the Pro Bowl in both 1986 and 1987. In addition to his play, Bishop is well known for his place in team lore. When the Broncos began "The Drive" from their own 2-yard line in Cleveland in the 1986 AFC Championship, Bishop famously said in the huddle, "We've got them right where we want them." The Broncos marched 98 yards for the tying score and later advanced to their first of three Super Bowls over a four-year span.

RB TERRELL DAVIS (1995, 196th overall)

If it weren't for Tom Brady, Davis may be considered the best sixth-round pick in NFL history. The Georgia product used a special teams tackle in Tokyo to make a name for himself, and he took off from there toward a four-year stretch in which he rushed for 6,413 yards and 56 touchdowns. Though his career was cut short by injury, Davis earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors each year from 1996-98 and twice was named Offensive Player of the Year. Davis was named Super Bowl XXXII MVP as he scored three touchdowns in the Broncos' first world championship win, and he followed that up with a regular-season MVP award behind 2,008 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, Davis is the Broncos' all-time leading rusher.

WR MARK JACKSON (1986, 161st overall)

One of the famed Three Amigos, Jackson spent seven seasons with the Broncos and appeared in three Super Bowls for Denver. Along with Vance Johnson and Ricky Nattiel, Jackson helped the Broncos' offense find sustained success — and he led the team in receiving yards in 1986, 1990 and 1992. Jackson also led the team in receptions and 1990 and held at least a share of the team's receiving touchdown lead in 1988, 1990 and 1992. The Purdue product recorded 276 catches for 4,746 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Broncos.

LB DANNY TREVATHAN (2012, 188th overall)

A multi-year starter in Denver, Trevathan led the Broncos in tackles in both 2013 and 2015. The Kentucky product appeared in a pair of Super Bowls and recorded the most tackles in the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 victory. Trevathan recorded 46 total tackles during the Broncos' two runs to the Super Bowl. Alongside linebacker Brandon Marshall, Trevathan anchored the center of the top-ranked scoring defense in 2015 and recorded two interceptions, six passes defensed and a touchdown that season.

Honorable mention:

OL Matt Paradis

