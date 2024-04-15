The Broncos' top late-round picks at each position

Earlier this week, the DenverBroncos.com staff identified the Broncos' top first-round picks and top second- and third-round picks in franchise history at each position.

Now, we're doing the same with Denver's late-round picks. For this grouping, any player selected in the fourth round or later is eligible to make the list — and as you'll see, there's plenty of talent.

Here, then, are our choices for the Broncos' top selections from Round 4 or later at each position.

[Editor's note: The following selections are the opinion of the author.]

QUARTERBACK

Gary Kubiak (1983, 197th overall)

Kubiak appeared in just five career games for the Broncos, but he's honored here for all this selection meant to the organization. In addition to being John Elway's backup for nine seasons — three of which ended with Super Bowl appearances — Kubiak would go on to win two Super Bowls as the team's offensive coordinator and another as the Broncos' head coach. Trevor Siemian also merited consideration, as the seventh-round pick earned the starting job for the Broncos in consecutive seasons.

RUNNING BACK

Terrell Davis (1995, 196th overall)

Not bad when you can find a Hall of Famer in the sixth round. Davis' story is well chronicled, and the Georgia product parlayed a massive special teams tackle into a Hall of Fame career. Davis' career was short, but he earned three first-team All-Pro nods, rushed for 2,000 yards in 1998 to earn league MVP honors and was named Super Bowl XXXII MVP as he helped the Broncos earn their first world championship.

WIDE RECEIVER

Rick Upchurch (1975, 95th overall)

A Ring of Famer and two-time Hall of Fame All-Decade Team selection, Upchurch was a three-time first-team All-Pro for his return prowess. Upchurch returned eight punts for touchdowns during his career and averaged at least 13 yards per punt return in four different seasons. In 1976, his first All-Pro season, he averaged nearly 14 yards on his 39 returns and took four kicks to the house.

TIGHT END

Shannon Sharpe (1990, 192nd overall)

The Broncos seem to have a knack for finding Hall of Famers at the end of the draft. Sharpe was a four-time first-team All-Pro and retired as the all-time receiving leader among tight ends. A force on the field and a tremendous personality away from it, Sharpe was a key piece of the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

TACKLE

Ken Lanier (1981, 125th overall)

A Florida State product, Lanier protected John Elway for a decade and helped the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances. Over 13 total seasons with the Broncos, Lanier started 165 games and appeared in 177 contests. A Broncos Top 100 Team selection in 2019, Lanier missed just five starts from 1983-1992 and started every game in eight of those seasons.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Tom Nalen (1994, 218th overall)