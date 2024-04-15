 Skip to main content
The Broncos' top late-round picks at each position

Apr 15, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Earlier this week, the DenverBroncos.com staff identified the Broncos' top first-round picks and top second- and third-round picks in franchise history at each position.

Now, we're doing the same with Denver's late-round picks. For this grouping, any player selected in the fourth round or later is eligible to make the list — and as you'll see, there's plenty of talent.

Here, then, are our choices for the Broncos' top selections from Round 4 or later at each position.

[Editor's note: The following selections are the opinion of the author.]

QUARTERBACK

Gary Kubiak (1983, 197th overall)

Kubiak appeared in just five career games for the Broncos, but he's honored here for all this selection meant to the organization. In addition to being John Elway's backup for nine seasons — three of which ended with Super Bowl appearances — Kubiak would go on to win two Super Bowls as the team's offensive coordinator and another as the Broncos' head coach. Trevor Siemian also merited consideration, as the seventh-round pick earned the starting job for the Broncos in consecutive seasons.

RUNNING BACK

Terrell Davis (1995, 196th overall)

Not bad when you can find a Hall of Famer in the sixth round. Davis' story is well chronicled, and the Georgia product parlayed a massive special teams tackle into a Hall of Fame career. Davis' career was short, but he earned three first-team All-Pro nods, rushed for 2,000 yards in 1998 to earn league MVP honors and was named Super Bowl XXXII MVP as he helped the Broncos earn their first world championship.

WIDE RECEIVER

Rick Upchurch (1975, 95th overall)

A Ring of Famer and two-time Hall of Fame All-Decade Team selection, Upchurch was a three-time first-team All-Pro for his return prowess. Upchurch returned eight punts for touchdowns during his career and averaged at least 13 yards per punt return in four different seasons. In 1976, his first All-Pro season, he averaged nearly 14 yards on his 39 returns and took four kicks to the house.

TIGHT END

Shannon Sharpe (1990, 192nd overall)

The Broncos seem to have a knack for finding Hall of Famers at the end of the draft. Sharpe was a four-time first-team All-Pro and retired as the all-time receiving leader among tight ends. A force on the field and a tremendous personality away from it, Sharpe was a key piece of the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

TACKLE

Ken Lanier (1981, 125th overall)

A Florida State product, Lanier protected John Elway for a decade and helped the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances. Over 13 total seasons with the Broncos, Lanier started 165 games and appeared in 177 contests. A Broncos Top 100 Team selection in 2019, Lanier missed just five starts from 1983-1992 and started every game in eight of those seasons.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Tom Nalen (1994, 218th overall)

A two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Nalen was a mainstay on an offensive line that helped the Broncos earn back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Nalen, who was inducted into the Ring of Fame in 2013, is second in franchise history in starts (188) to only John Elway. Nalen's five Pro Bowl selections are the most in team history by an offensive lineman.

Denver Broncos draft history: The franchise's picks from the fourth round and beyond who became Pro Bowlers

Look back through Broncos history with these photos of Denver's draft picks who went on to become Pro Bowl players with the Broncos after being selected in the fourth round or later.

Accolades: Two career Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections (1 with Denver and 1 with Cleveland), one second-team All-Pro selection, 1976 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner, 1972 NFL leader in fumble recoveries, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection
1971, Round 4 - DE Lyle Alzado

1971 NFL Draft, No. 79 overall (fourth round)

Accolades: Two career Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections (1 with Denver and 1 with Cleveland), one second-team All-Pro selection, 1976 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner, 1972 NFL leader in fumble recoveries, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection

Accolades: Three Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1973, Round 4 - LB Tom Jackson

1973 NFL Draft, No. 88 overall (fourth round)

Accolades: Three Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

Accolades: Four Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, two second-team All-Pro selections, 1975 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 1977 NFL leader in punt return yards, fourth in NFL history in career punt return touchdowns, first-team NFL 1970s All-Decade Team selection, second-team NFL 1980s All-Decade Team selection, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1975, Round 4 - WR/RS Rick Upchurch

1975 NFL Draft, No. 95 overall (fourth round)

Accolades: Four Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, two second-team All-Pro selections, 1975 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 1977 NFL leader in punt return yards, fourth in NFL history in career punt return touchdowns, first-team NFL 1970s All-Decade Team selection, second-team NFL 1980s All-Decade Team selection, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

Accolades: One Pro Bowl selection, one first-team All-Pro selection, 1982 NFL leader in yards per punt
1979, Round 7 - P Luke Prestridge

1979 NFL Draft, No. 188 overall (seventh round)

Accolades: One Pro Bowl selection, one first-team All-Pro selection, 1982 NFL leader in yards per punt

Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1980, Round 6 - G Keith Bishop

1980 NFL Draft, No. 157 overall (sixth round)

Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

Eric Lars Bakke
Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, second-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1982, Round 5 - RB Sammy Winder

1982 NFL Draft, No. 131 overall (Fifth round)

Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, second-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

Eric Lars Bakke
Accolades: Six Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1983, Round 12 - LB Karl Mecklenburg

1983 NFL Draft, No. 310 overall (12th round)

Accolades: Six Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

Eric Lars Bakke
Accolades: One Pro Bowl selection, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII and XXXIII), Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection
1987, Round 12 - DB Tyrone Braxton

1987 NFL Draft, No. 334 overall (12th round)

Accolades: One Pro Bowl selection, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII and XXXIII), Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection

David Gonzales
Accolades: Eight Pro Bowl selections (seven with Denver, 1 with Baltimore), four first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, two-time Super Bowl champion with Denver (XXXII and XXXIII, and one additional with Baltimore), first-team NFL 1990s All Decade Team selection, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1990, Round 7 - TE Shannon Sharpe

1990 NFL Draft, No. 192 overall (seventh round)

Accolades: Eight Pro Bowl selections (seven with Denver, 1 with Baltimore), four first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, two-time Super Bowl champion with Denver (XXXII and XXXIII, and one additional with Baltimore), first-team NFL 1990s All Decade Team selection, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

Ryan McKee
Accolades: Five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII and XXXIII), Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1994, Round 7 - C Tom Nalen

1994 NFL Draft, No. 218 overall (seventh round)

Accolades: Five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII and XXXIII), Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

Eric Lars Bakke
Accolades: Three Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, 1998 NFL MVP, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII and XXXIII), Super Bowl XXXII MVP, 1995 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 1997 NFL leader in rushing touchdowns, 1998 NFL leader in rushing touchdowns, 1998 NFL rushing leader, second-team NFL 1990s All-Decade Team selection, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, holder of several franchise records including all-time Denver Broncos rushing leader
1995, Round 6 - RB Terrell Davis

1995 NFL Draft, No. 196 overall (sixth round)

Accolades: Three Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, 1998 NFL MVP, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII and XXXIII), Super Bowl XXXII MVP, 1995 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 1997 NFL leader in rushing touchdowns, 1998 NFL leader in rushing touchdowns, 1998 NFL rushing leader, second-team NFL 1990s All-Decade Team selection, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, holder of several franchise records including all-time Denver Broncos rushing leader

Rich Clarkson
Accolades: Five Pro Bowl selections (three with Denver), two first-team All-Pro selections (one with Denver), 2009 NFL sacks leader, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection
2006, Round 4 - DE/OLB Elvis Dumervil

2006 NFL Draft, No. 126 overall (fourth round)

Accolades: Five Pro Bowl selections (three with Denver), two first-team All-Pro selections (one with Denver), 2009 NFL sacks leader, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus 2011
Accolades: Six Pro Bowl selections (two with Denver), one first-team All-Pro selection (with Chicago), one second-team All-Pro selection (with NYJ), Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, NFL single-game record holder for receptions
2006, Round 4 - WR Brandon Marshall

2006 NFL Draft, No. 119 overall (fourth round)

Accolades: Six Pro Bowl selections (two with Denver), one first-team All-Pro selection (with Chicago), one second-team All-Pro selection (with NYJ), Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, NFL single-game record holder for receptions

© Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke 2007
Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection
2011, Round 4 - TE Julius Thomas

2011 NFL Draft, No. 129 overall (fourth round)

Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
DEFENSIVE LINE

Lyle Alzado (1971, 79th overall)

A menacing figure on the defensive line, Alzado was a force on the Broncos' Orange Crush defense. He earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 1977 and 1978, and he finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year vote in 1977. A member of the Broncos Top 100 Team, Alzado spent eight seasons with the Broncos before finishing his career with the Browns and Raiders.

EDGE

Tom Jackson (1973, 88th overall)

Another member of the Orange Crush defense, Jackson also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1977 and garnered three consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 1977-79. Jackson recorded 40 sacks during his 14-year career — though sacks were not officially tracked before 1982 — and was one of three Broncos to start in both Super Bowl XII and Super Bowl XXI.

LINEBACKER

Karl Mecklenburg (1983, 310th overall)

The greatest 12th-round pick in franchise history, Mecklenburg holds three first-team All-Pro selections to his name. A six-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire 12-year career with the Broncos, "Meck" is one of the top defenders in Denver's storied history. A Colorado Sports Hall of Famer and former Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist, Mecklenburg made a slew of plays for the Broncos and ranks third in franchise history in sacks.

SAFETY

Tyrone Braxton (1987, 334th overall)

Braxton, another 12th-round pick, is no slouch. The North Dakota State product spent 12 years in Denver and played both cornerback and safety. He started at safety on the Broncos' Super Bowl initial championship teams, though, and earned a Pro Bowl appearance with nine interceptions in 1996. Braxton came up big in big moments, as he picked off passes in the 1997 AFC Championship Game and in Super Bowl XXXII and recovered a pair of fumbles in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl the following season.

CORNERBACK

Steve Foley (1975, 199th overall)

Similar to Braxton, Foley began his career at cornerback before shifting to safety. The Tulane product ranks first in franchise history with 44 career interceptions and appeared in both Super Bowl XII and Super Bowl XXI. Foley recorded at least six interceptions in three different seasons and posted multiple interceptions in all 10 seasons in which he played multiple games.

