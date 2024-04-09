 Skip to main content
The Broncos' top first-round pick at each position

Apr 09, 2024 at 05:15 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Denver Broncos draft history: The franchise's first-round picks who became Pro Bowlers

Look back through Broncos history with these photos of Denver's first-round draft picks who went on to become Pro Bowl players with the Broncos.

1967 AFL-NFL Draft: No. 6 overall Accolades: Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, five AFL All-Star or Pro Bowl selections, 1969 AFL first-team All-Pro, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, first Denver Broncos first-round pick to sign with Denver, 1971 NFL rushing leader, 1973 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award,
1967 - RB Floyd Little

1967 AFL-NFL Draft: No. 6 overall

Accolades: Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, five AFL All-Star or Pro Bowl selections, 1969 AFL first-team All-Pro, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, first Denver Broncos first-round pick to sign with Denver, 1971 NFL rushing leader, 1973 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award,

1972 NFL Draft: No. 5 overall Accolades: Four Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, second-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1972 - TE Riley Odoms

1972 NFL Draft: No. 5 overall

Accolades: Four Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, second-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

1973 NFL Draft: No. 9 overall Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selection, 1974 NFL rushing leader, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, second-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1973 - RB Otis Armstrong

1973 NFL Draft: No. 9 overall

Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selection, 1974 NFL rushing leader, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, second-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

1974 NFL Draft: No. 14 overall Accolades: Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, seven Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, three second-team All-Pro selections, 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, Denver Broncos all-time tackling leader
1974 - LB Randy Gradishar

1974 NFL Draft: No. 14 overall

Accolades: Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, seven Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, three second-team All-Pro selections, 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, Denver Broncos all-time tackling leader

1975 NFL Draft: No. 17 overall Accolades: Five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, second-team NFL 1970s All-Decade Team selection
1975 - CB Louis Wright

1975 NFL Draft: No. 17 overall

Accolades: Five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, second-team NFL 1970s All-Decade Team selection

1981 NFL Draft: No. 15 overall Accolades: Six Pro Bowl selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1981 - S Dennis Smith

1981 NFL Draft: No. 15 overall

Accolades: Six Pro Bowl selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

1989 NFL Draft: No. 20 overall Accolades: Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII), eight Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, first-team NFL 1990s All-Decade Team selection
1989 - S Steve Atwater

1989 NFL Draft: No. 20 overall

Accolades: Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII), eight Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, first-team NFL 1990s All-Decade Team selection

1997 NFL Draft: No. 28 overall Accolades: Two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII), four Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selection, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1997 - DE Trevor Pryce

1997 NFL Draft: No. 28 overall

Accolades: Two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII), four Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selection, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

1999 NFL Draft: No. 31 overall Accolades: Five Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selection, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, second-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection
1999 - LB Al Wilson

1999 NFL Draft: No. 31 overall

Accolades: Five Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selection, one second-team All-Pro selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, second-team Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection

2000 NFL Draft: No. 15 overall Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections (one with Denver), one second-team All-Pro selection (with Cincinnati), Denver Broncos single-game interceptions leader (4 - tied with Willie Brown, Goose Gonsoulin)
2000 - CB Deltha O'Neal

2000 NFL Draft: No. 15 overall

Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections (one with Denver), one second-team All-Pro selection (with Cincinnati), Denver Broncos single-game interceptions leader (4 - tied with Willie Brown, Goose Gonsoulin)

2006 NFL Draft: No. 11 overall Accolades: One Pro Bowl selection
2006 - QB Jay Cutler

2006 NFL Draft: No. 11 overall

Accolades: One Pro Bowl selection

2008 NFL Draft: No. 12 overall Accolades: Four Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, 2008 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection
2008 - T Ryan Clady

2008 NFL Draft: No. 12 overall

Accolades: Four Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, 2008 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection

2010 NFL Draft: No. 22 overall Accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion, five Pro Bowl selections, two second-team All-Pro selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, No. 1 in Denver Broncos history in single-season receiving yardage, single-season receiving touchdowns (14 - tied with Anthony Miller) and single-game receiving yardage, No. 2 in Denver Broncos history in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, No. 3 in Denver Broncos history in career receptions
2010 - WR Demaryius Thomas

2010 NFL Draft: No. 22 overall

Accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion, five Pro Bowl selections, two second-team All-Pro selections, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, No. 1 in Denver Broncos history in single-season receiving yardage, single-season receiving touchdowns (14 - tied with Anthony Miller) and single-game receiving yardage, No. 2 in Denver Broncos history in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, No. 3 in Denver Broncos history in career receptions

2011 NFL Draft: No. 2 overall Accolades: Two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl 50 with Broncos, LVI with Rams), Super Bowl 50 MVP, eight Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, four second-team All-Pro selections, 2011 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team NFL 2010s All-Decade Team
2011 - OLB Von Miller

2011 NFL Draft: No. 2 overall

Accolades: Two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl 50 with Broncos, LVI with Rams), Super Bowl 50 MVP, eight Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, four second-team All-Pro selections, 2011 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Denver Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

2018 NFL Draft: No. 5 overall Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, 2018 NFL All-Rookie Team selection
2018 - OLB Bradley Chubb

2018 NFL Draft: No. 5 overall

Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, 2018 NFL All-Rookie Team selection

2021 NFL Draft: No. 9 overall Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selection, one second-team All-Pro selection, 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team selection
2021 - CB Pat Surtain II

2021 NFL Draft: No. 9 overall

Accolades: Two Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro selection, one second-team All-Pro selection, 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team selection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are soon slated to make their first first-round pick since 2021, and they'll look to add another talented player to their roster.

As the team prepares for the 12th-overall selection, the DenverBroncos.com crew got to thinking: Who is the Broncos' best Round 1 pick at each position?

We looked back at the Broncos' 60-plus years of draft choices and whittled the options down to compose the following notes.

One caveat: A player who is drafted by the Broncos but did not play for the team wasn't eligible for our list. Apologies to Chris Hinton.

Here, then, is our list of the Broncos' top Round 1 selections:

[Editor's note: The following selections are the opinion of the author.]

QUARTERBACK

Jay Cutler (2006, 11th overall)

The Broncos have drafted just four quarterbacks in the first round and their history, and Cutler stands out. Cutler spent just three seasons with the Broncos, but he made a Pro Bowl in his final year in Denver. The Vanderbilt product threw for 25 touchdowns and more than 4,500 yards in 2008. Tim Tebow was also considered for his late-game heroics, but Cutler's Pro Bowl nod makes the difference here. John Elway, of course, is ineligible to be selected, as he joined the Broncos via trade.

RUNNING BACK

Floyd Little (1967, 6th overall)

No competition here, as "The Franchise" is the clear choice. A Hall of Famer, Little left an indelible legacy in Denver that began with becoming the first first-round pick to sign with the Broncos instead of an NFL team. His No. 44 is one of three numbers retired by the team, and he is often credited as the reason the Broncos remain in Denver. Otis Armstrong, with a pair of Pro Bowl nods, also deserves recognition in this category.

WIDE RECEIVER

Demaryius Thomas (2010, 22nd overall)

The late Broncos wide receiver is the easy choice at this position, as he earned five Pro Bowl appearances and ranks second in Broncos history in most career receiving categories. Thomas was the catalyst of one of the most memorable wins in franchise history — a playoff overtime victory over the Steelers — and a consistent performer who recorded 35 touchdowns from 2012-14.

TIGHT END

Riley Odoms (1972, 5th overall)

A four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Odoms ranks second among tight ends in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Only 10 players in franchise history have spent more seasons with the team than Odoms.

TACKLE

Ryan Clady (2008, 12th overall)

The Broncos currently feature a former second-team All-Pro tackle who was drafted in the first round in Garett Bolles, but we'll tip our cap here to Ryan Clady. A two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, Clady was a dominant left tackle for the Broncos and protected Peyton Manning's blind side for a pair of seasons. Injuries held him out of the Broncos' two Super Bowl appearances with Manning, but the Boise State product still made an impact in Denver.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Tom Glassic (1976, 15th overall)

Few interior offensive linemen have been selected in the first round, but Tom Glassic is our pick as the best of the bunch. A 1976 All-Rookie Team selection, Glassic started 92 games over his eight-year career and started all 17 games in the Broncos' 1977 run to Super Bowl XII.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Trevor Pryce (1997, 28th overall)

A rookie during the Broncos' initial Super Bowl-winning season, Pryce started 15 games for the team that went back-to-back in 1998. He then earned four consecutive Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro nod in a terrific stretch from 1999-2002. With a nine-year career in Denver, Pryce proved himself as a force on the defensive line and twice reached double-digit sack totals in a season.

EDGE

Von Miller (2011, 2nd overall)

The highest pick in Broncos history, Miller is the easy choice here. He willed the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win and ranks first in franchise history in sacks. Miller got off to a fast start by earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2011 and proceeded to make the Pro Bowl in eight of his first nine seasons in Denver.

LINEBACKER

Randy Gradishar (1974, 14th overall)

A member of the most recent Pro Football Hall of Fame class, Gradishar was the backbone of the famed Orange Crush defense and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1978. Denver's all-time leading tackler, Gradishar earned seven Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections in his 10 seasons with the Broncos.

CORNERBACK

Louis Wright (1975, 17th overall)

A Broncos Ring of Famer who was a second-team 1970s NFL All-Decade Team selection, Wright was among the first true lockdown cornerbacks. He twice earned first-team All-Pro honors and was a five-time Pro Bowler during his 12-year NFL career that he spent entirely in Denver. Wright's 26 interceptions rank in the top 10 in franchise history. Pat Surtain II may someday take this spot, but for now we're sticking with Wright.

SAFETY

Steve Atwater (1989, 20th overall)

Our Hall of Fame coworker is an easy choice here. Atwater delivered the most famous hit in Broncos history when he crushed Christian Okoye, and he helped the Broncos earn back-to-back Super Bowl titles. A 2020 Hall of Fame inductee and member of the 1990s NFL All-Decade Team, Atwater was known for his punishing style of play. While the Broncos also found a great player in the first round in Dennis Smith, Atwater is the clear selection to round out our list.

