S Kareem Jackson activated from Reserve/Suspended list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Kareem Jackson has rejoined the Broncos.

Jackson was activated from the Reserve/Suspended list on Tuesday following a two-game suspension, and he is now eligible to return to practice and game action.

Denver waived nose tackle Keondre Coburn in a corresponding roster move, the team announced.

The Broncos also released cornerback Reese Taylor from the practice squad.

Jackson has started all seven games in which he's appeared this season and recorded two interceptions, three passes defensed and 42 tackles.

Denver claimed Coburn off waivers in mid-October, but he did not appear in a game with the Broncos.