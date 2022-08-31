Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Josh Johnson, Kendall Hinton among 13 players signed to Broncos' practice squad

Aug 31, 2022 at 01:01 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220831_Johnson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A day after the Broncos set their 53-player roster, the team has signed 13 players to its practice squad.

Denver signed DE McTelvin Agim, T Quinn Bailey, DE Jonathan Harris, CB Faion Hicks, WR Kendall Hinton, QB Josh Johnson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo, ILB Kana'i Mauga, CB Ja'Quan McMillian, G Netane Muti, RB Devine Ozigbo, TE Dylan Parham and WR Darrius Shepherd.
Each NFL team is eligible to have 16 players on its practice squad, including six veteran players with no experience limits.

Johnson joins the practice squad after competing for the reserve quarterback role in training camp. Agim, Muti and Hicks are former Broncos draft picks, while Hinton has appeared in 17 career games for the Broncos. Bailey and Harris have also appeared in game action for Denver.

Denver is eligible to sign three more players to its practice squad.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, TE Eric Tomlinson

The Broncos placed tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on IR in a corresponding move.

news

Broncos make series of roster moves to reach 53-player limit

Following the moves, the Broncos are now eligible to place waiver claims on players who were waived across the league and designate players for short-term injured reserve.

news

Broncos release P Sam Martin, make series of other roster moves

Denver must trim its roster to 53 players ahead of 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

news

Broncos sign ILB Jeremiah Gemmel

The Broncos designated inside linebacker Barrington Wade as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move.

news

Broncos trim roster to reach 80-player limit

The Broncos announced the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Broncos awarded RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers

The Broncos have added depth to their running back room.

news

Broncos designate DE Marquiss Spencer as waived/injured

Spencer was injured during practice on Aug. 16 and had not practiced since.

news

Broncos waive five players to reach 85-player roster limit

Denver was required to make the moves before 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

news

Broncos sign ILB Joe Schobert; OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner cleared to practice

A seventh-year player, Schobert is a 2017 Pro Bowler who has started at least 13 games in each of his last five seasons.

news

Broncos sign two running backs, place Christopher Allen on injured reserve

The Broncos also designated Tyreik McAllister as waived/injured.

news

Broncos sign WR Darrius Shepherd

The Broncos have added a wide receiver with ties to Nathaniel Hackett to their roster.

Advertising