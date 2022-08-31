Josh Johnson, Kendall Hinton among 13 players signed to Broncos' practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A day after the Broncos set their 53-player roster, the team has signed 13 players to its practice squad.

Denver signed DE McTelvin Agim, T Quinn Bailey, DE Jonathan Harris, CB Faion Hicks, WR Kendall Hinton, QB Josh Johnson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo, ILB Kana'i Mauga, CB Ja'Quan McMillian, G Netane Muti, RB Devine Ozigbo, TE Dylan Parham and WR Darrius Shepherd.

Each NFL team is eligible to have 16 players on its practice squad, including six veteran players with no experience limits.

Johnson joins the practice squad after competing for the reserve quarterback role in training camp. Agim, Muti and Hicks are former Broncos draft picks, while Hinton has appeared in 17 career games for the Broncos. Bailey and Harris have also appeared in game action for Denver.