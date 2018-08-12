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Jamal Carter leaves with hamstring injury, two other players sustain injuries

Aug 11, 2018 at 08:27 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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© Eric Lars Bakke

DENVER — Safety Jamal Carter was ruled out with a hamstring injury near the end of the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Carter recorded a pair of tackles before leaving the game.

After being evaluated on the sideline, Carter was helped to the locker room by two members of the training staff.

UPDATE: Head Coach Vance Joseph said after the game Carter left with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Marcus Rios (hip) and tight end Austin Traylor (shoulder) also suffered injuries, but Joseph did not provide an update on any of their statuses.

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