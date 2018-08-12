Jamal Carter leaves with hamstring injury, two other players sustain injuries

DENVER — Safety Jamal Carter was ruled out with a hamstring injury near the end of the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Carter recorded a pair of tackles before leaving the game.
After being evaluated on the sideline, Carter was helped to the locker room by two members of the training staff.
UPDATE: Head Coach Vance Joseph said after the game Carter left with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Marcus Rios (hip) and tight end Austin Traylor (shoulder) also suffered injuries, but Joseph did not provide an update on any of their statuses.