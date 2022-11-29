Inspired by his sister, ILB Alex Singleton represents Special Olympics for My Cause My Cleats

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Inside linebacker Alex Singleton leads the Broncos with 90 tackles, but he is not the only accomplished athlete in his family.

The eldest of the Singleton siblings, Ashley has been a Special Olympics athlete for more than 20 years. She was born with Down syndrome, and she participated in her first Special Olympics event at just two and a half years old. The organization has fueled Ashley's passion for sports and given her lifelong friendships, and more than two decades and numerous gold medals later, she continues to compete in swimming and bowling for Special Olympics Southern California.

Because of his sister's involvement with Special Olympics, Singleton was introduced to the organization at a young age and has been a dedicated supporter since his adolescence.

"Obviously she's my big sister, and she's been at Special Olympics longer than I can literally remember," Singleton said. "So, it's just been part of my life. I volunteered until I was old enough to work, and it's actually one of my only other jobs besides football — working with organizations that worked with Special Olympics. It means everything to me. I get to go and see athletes with intellectual disabilities and see the biggest smiles and the biggest competitions. It just puts everything into perspective for me, and it's the greatest thing in the world. I love it. I tell everybody to just give it one try, because then you'll be a volunteer for life.

"It's the reason I play with a smile, just because I know what all those athletes would do to be playing professional sports, because they play their sports like they're professional sports, and they deserve it all. That's why I do it."

Singleton's professional football journey has taken him to several locations, and at each stop, the inside linebacker has supported Special Olympics. While playing for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, he traveled to the Yukon to support Special Olympics Yukon's Winter Games — enduring temperatures as low as minus-40 degrees Fahrenheit as he volunteered at the event. He then played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2019-21, raising more than $11,000 for Special Olympics Pennsylvania during the 2020 season through his Tackling Inclusion initiative.

And, through it all, he has made the time to support Ashley and Special Olympics Southern California.