Denver Broncos | News

'He's been a huge inspiration': WR Marvin Mims Jr. honoring his college teammate, supporting Testicular Cancer Society

Nov 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

231130_marvin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — From working on their craft on the football field as members of the Oklahoma Sooners' 2020 recruiting class to playing video games and hanging out regularly, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and offensive lineman Ben Tawwater formed a close friendship in Norman, Oklahoma that has only become stronger over the years.

While their football careers have taken them different directions — Mims emerged as a top NFL prospect and has shined in his rookie season with the Broncos, while Tawwater turned his opportunity as a walk-on into a coaching role for the Sooners — their frequent conversations and support for each other has been constant.

When Mims had the option to choose a cause to support for his first year in the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats program, he immediately thought to honor his good friend and a cause that has changed both of their lives. Shortly after Mims declared for the NFL Draft, Tawwater was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Mims said Tawwater has approached his most difficult challenge yet with the tenacity and work ethic that defined his football career.

"He's been a huge inspiration [to me]," Mims said. "You talk about [being a] college walk-on, those dudes go in every day working their tails off and he was a coach. He was up there [at] three o'clock every morning. So just looking at him grind and his tenacity throughout all of it [was inspiring], and then even now with the cancer. He has addressed it the same way — keep fighting and keep going."

Mims said the opportunity to honor Tawwater "means the world" to him, and he has kept the cleats as a special surprise for Tawwater. The speedy wide receiver and returner will wear purple-and-white cleats with Tawwater's name and the Testicular Cancer Society insignia on them during the Broncos' game on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

"He's not a big 'let you know how he's doing' guy," Mims said. "I don't want to ask all the time, but just seeing him, seeing his face, it's always good. [I wanted] just to let him know that he has a whole bunch of people rooting for him."

Tawwater's fight against testicular cancer has also changed Mims' perspective on the condition, and Mims hopes wearing the cleats can make an impact for those watching the game.

"It's going to be a huge difference [to wear the cleats in a game], just in terms of donations and awareness of it," Mims said. "It's a common cancer and a lot of guys can get it, so just bringing awareness to it and then also just hearing about how it can affect people around you [is important]. You don't know how it will affect you until it affects you."

Even with Mims' busy NFL schedule, the two former teammates stay in frequent contact.

Mims said he's looking forward to the chance to represent Tawwater and his battle and repay his friend for his years of support and companionship.

"He inspires me, and I love him to death," Mims said. "He's always been there for me. … We'd hang out and talk about a whole bunch of stuff. That's my guy, and I just wanted to represent him the right way."

Related Content

news

Broncos' Week 15 game vs. Lions set for prime-time slot on Saturday, Dec. 16 on NFL Network

Denver is now set to play five prime-time games this season.
news

K Wil Lutz named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November

Over the Broncos' three November games, Lutz went a perfect 11-of-11 on field goals.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players share enthusiasm for playing on the road ahead of Houston matchup

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. said away games can help bring the team closer together. 
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver maintaining small focus as battle with Texans nears

Perhaps it should be no surprise that in the midst of a five-game winning streak, the Broncos aren't looking to change.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy does not practice ahead of matchup with Texans, expected to be fine

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) were limited participants in practice.
news

Broncos designate WR Brandon Johnson for return from IR

The Broncos can activate Johnson as soon as this week, which would make him eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II selected to ESPN's NFL All-Youngster team

ESPN analysts chose Surtain and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as their first-team selections at cornerback.
news

Broncos sign S Dallin Leavitt to practice squad

A sixth-year player, Leavitt most recently played for the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in 10 games this season for Green Bay, playing 74 percent of the Packers' special teams snaps during that stretch.
news

Win Column: The key plays behind the Broncos' 29-12 win vs. the Browns

Here's a deep dive into seven of the plays that powered Denver to its fifth consecutive victory.
news

Broncos players, staff and ownership to participate in 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' to raise awareness for causes and non-profit organizations

This year, Broncos players are set to participate in My Cause My Cleats by wearing custom cleats for Sunday's game at Houston (11 a.m. MST kickoff).

news

Mile High Morning: NBC Sports' Peter King selects Garett Bolles as an offensive player of the week

Bolles was one of four players selected for the Week 12 honor after holding Cleveland's Myles Garrett without a sack.
Advertising